Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Seven Christchurch Schools Work Together To Make A Difference For Their Learners

Monday, 10 May 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Education Review Office

The Education Review Office (ERO) has today launched a report showing how seven Christchurch schools improved outcomes for learners through innovation and working together.

The group of schools, forming a community of practice called Kahukura, identified a need in their community to better support their students’ wellbeing and learning.

"Schools working together to build resilience is essential as our students continue to learn in a Covid-19 world," says Ruth Shinoda, Head of ERO’s Education Evaluation Centre.

"I would encourage school leaders who are interested in networking and working in partnership with other schools to read about Kahukura’s journey and consider how this could support their own approaches to collaboration."

The schools in Kahukura shared a joint vision for supporting learning and connecting students and teachers across south-west Christchurch. This shared vision, paired with strong working relationships, supported Kahukura to drive change and bring about school improvement.

One particularly successful part of Kahukura was the establishment of lead teachers to facilitate changes in teaching practice across the schools. With the guidance of lead teachers, other teaching staff across the schools became more confident in their teaching practice.

"Sharing knowledge has the potential to not only improve the performance of individual schools and learners but can have a powerful impact on the education system as a whole. By working towards a common goal, we can make a real difference for our children," says Ms Shinoda.

The full report, Exploring Collaboration in Action: Kahukura Community of Practice, can be found on ERO’s website.

The seven schools involved in Kahukura are:

- Addington Te Kura Taumata

- Cashmere Primary Te Pae Kererū

- Christchurch South Intermediate

- Somerfield Te Kura Wairepo

- Sacred Heart School (Addington)

- Thorrington Primary

- Te Ara Koropiko

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Education Review Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 