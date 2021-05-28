Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Lincoln University’s Annual Report For 2020 Is Now Available

Friday, 28 May 2021, 10:40 am
Press Release: Lincoln University

The 2020 Annual Report provides information on the University’s financial and service performance and importantly the progress it has made towards its strategic goals.

The University’s Strategy 2019-2028 has been particularly significant following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it has provided a robust framework, balancing the here and now with a long-term view. It remains the key driver for the University’s growth, financial sustainability and ultimate realisation of its vision.

Despite COVID-19 impacts and the reduction in numbers of international students, new domestic student enrolments increased by 7.4% in 2020, and the University ended the year only 8.3% less than its pre-COVID target. The notable increase in domestic student numbers can be attributed to the University’s nimble ability to move swiftly in a profoundly altered COVID-19 employment market, removing barriers for students to study, and providing a range of options to meet the needs of the thriving food and fibre sector for skilled and qualified graduates.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Bruce McKenzie says that the University was proud of its role in supporting New Zealand’s economic and environmental recovery in a COVID-19-impacted world.

“Our commitment to the Māori economy continues through the development of trained and skilled thought leaders, supporting the performance and growth of Māori assets.”

Lincoln’s financial performance in 2020 was very satisfactory. Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to revenue was 10.8% and its cash cover 61.3%. New cost-savings initiatives were implemented early in the year in consultation with staff, to ensure the University’s financial viability in 2020. These cost-saving initiatives contributed significantly towards offsetting the adverse impact of the pandemic on its revenue.

Professor Bruce McKenzie says that throughout this year of unprecedented challenges including fluctuating between alert levels, academic staff persevered in providing teaching and research of the very highest quality and a student experience exemplifying the University’s value of Manaakitaka.

“Our unique contribution to research continued, and the University remains intimately connected to the quality of our research programmes and their application to real-world problems.

“I am deeply proud of how all our Lincoln University whānau rose to the challenges that confronted them in a year like no other.”

Ministerial endorsement for the University’s new science facilities' Single Stage Business Case and the release of funding to progress the construction provided a welcome boost for the Campus Development Programme.

“We also received an allocation of $4.6 million from the Government’s $200m Clean Powered Public Service Fund, allowing us to begin converting our fossil fuel-powered steam heating network to 100% electric and to decommission and demolish our boiler plant and stack by mid-2024,” said Professor McKenzie.

Lincoln remains committed to building collaborative partnerships with other universities and research providers, industry, private enterprises and iwi to achieve innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing land-based challenges.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lincoln University on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 