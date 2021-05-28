Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

University Of Canterbury Student Receives Prestigious Premier Award At Parliament

Friday, 28 May 2021, 10:42 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

University of Canterbury student John-Paul Lay has received a Premier Award at the New Zealand Scholarship Top Scholar Awards, presented by the Prime Minister and Minister of Education at Parliament.

The Premier Awards recognise a student’s achievement of at least four New Zealand Scholarships subjects, including three or more at Outstanding level.

One of only twelve award recipients for 2020, John-Paul also received outstanding Scholarships in Chemistry, English, and Media Studies, and Scholarships in Calculus, Classical Studies, History, Physics, and Statistics. In addition, he received a Top Subject Scholar Award in Chemistry.

“I feel very privileged and honoured to receive this award,” says John-Paul.

“I had set this as a goal and worked very hard to achieve it. It also recognises the effort put in by my peers, family, and teachers that made it possible for me to attain the award.”

John-Paul was Proxime Accessit and Academic Prefect of Christ’s College in 2020. As Academic Prefect, he set up a peer tutoring programme for students. He was also very involved with sporting and cultural activities, including senior debating, chamber orchestra, and was a member of Christ’s College 1st X1 football team.

This year, John-Paul is studying Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University, after gaining direct entry into the second year.

“The focus on solving real world problems appeals to me and the wealth of opportunities has reinforced my interest in the discipline,” says John-Paul.

“I am particularly interested in the integration of intermittent energy sources into the power grid, such as solar and wind, and ways to ensure the stability and reliability of a grid that in New Zealand will face a large increase in demand over the coming years.”

Three other University of Canterbury students were also recognised at the ceremony with Top Subject Scholarship Awards: Kiliona Tamati-Tupa'i (Kāi Tahu, Te Āti Awa, Hāmoa) for Te Reo Rangatira; Aya Nichols for Printmaking; and Sylvia Otley for Sculpture.

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 