Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Open Polytechnic Congratulates Murray Bain On Queens Birthday Honour

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 9:28 am
Press Release: Open Polytechnic

Former Open Polytechnic of New Zealand Council Chair Murray Bain has been named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list. He served as Council Chair from 2014 - 2020 and received the honour for his services to tertiary education and digital learning.

In extending Open Polytechnic’s congratulations, current Board Chair Vaughan Renner said Mr Bain provided outstanding governance leadership during a period of major change as the organisation successfully pursued a digital transformation strategy.

“There are very few tertiary institutions anywhere in the world that have transformed themselves so comprehensively in such a short space of time and Murray played a crucial role as Council Chair during that process.

“Throughout, he also kept a resolute focus on maintaining the affordability of Open Polytechnic’s programmes and on meeting the needs of Māori and other priority learners.”

Mr Renner also noted the success of Open Polytechnic’s iQualify online learning platform that was developed as part of the transformation programme.

“Under Murray’s leadership, Council supported major ongoing investment in technology innovation to support enhanced online learning and learner success.

“The iQualify online platform today not only underpins Open Polytechnic’s delivery for 30,000 learners but is used by over 230 schools and organisations throughout New Zealand.”

Murray Bain is a Northland-based company director involved across a range of sectors. He is Deputy Chair NorthTec, a Board member for the Southern Institute of Technology and Ara Institute of Canterbury, Deputy Chair of TSB Bank and Chair of TAS, a DHB shared services company. He has previously filled a wide range of director roles including Chair of the Open Polytechnic.

He has previously been the CEO of the Ministry of Science and Innovation, CEO of the Foundation for Research, Science and Technology, Assistant Governor in the RBNZ, Chief Operating Officer with ACC and Head of Banking for Trust Bank NZ.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Open Polytechnic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 