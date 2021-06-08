Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

USP Assists Private Students Through Its Student Bursary Scheme

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: University Of The South Pacific

A total of 281 private students studying at The University of the South Pacific (USP) have received financial assistance under the USP Student Bursary Scheme.

The Bursary Scheme is a tuition fee assistance scheme available to USP’s private students facing financial hardships. Successful recipients of the Scheme had 50% of their tuition fees paid for in either Semester 1 or Trimester 1, this year.

For Bursary Scheme recipient, Inise Taweketini, to be assisted at a time when many families in the Pacific are struggling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was a blessing.

“As a sole breadwinner for my family, the assistance provided by the University has lessened

my financial burden and now I’m able to concentrate on completing my programme at USP.”

Ms Tawaketini hopes to complete her post-graduate Diploma in Linguistics this year and to fulfil her dream of becoming a sign language trainer.

“I’m grateful to the University for this assistance which has made a difference in my life,” she added.

Ni-Vanuatu student, Rosina Boblang said “The financial assistance provided by the Bursary Scheme will help me finance my courses which has lessened my financial load this semester. It has motivated me to think positive and to get better results in my studies.”

Rosina is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce at Emalus Campus, Vanuatu.

Tonga Campus student, 'Atelaite Ma'afu said “The financial assistance by USP has helped me with my tuition fees. It is a great help for us students who are working and studying at the same time.”

USP’s Acting-Vice-Chancellor, Dr Giulio Masasso Tu’ikolongahau Pāunga said “The University is committed to supporting students from all backgrounds to access high-quality education and not be limited by their financial status. The Bursary Scheme provides the means for many struggling students to pay for their tuition fees to continue with their studies at USP.”

All registered and continuing students are eligible for the bursary assistance, excluding students supported by sponsors or scholarships schemes or students who are eligible for the Fijian Government Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board (TSLB).

The applicants will need to have a GPA of 2.5 or better in the most recent semester/trimester and have a combined family income of not more than $25,000 a year to be eligible for consideration under the bursary scheme.

The second call of Bursary Assistance Application will be made in July.

You can learn more about the USP Bursary Scheme, Scholarships and other financial assistance offered by the University here

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University Of The South Pacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 