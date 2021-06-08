USP Assists Private Students Through Its Student Bursary Scheme

A total of 281 private students studying at The University of the South Pacific (USP) have received financial assistance under the USP Student Bursary Scheme.

The Bursary Scheme is a tuition fee assistance scheme available to USP’s private students facing financial hardships. Successful recipients of the Scheme had 50% of their tuition fees paid for in either Semester 1 or Trimester 1, this year.

For Bursary Scheme recipient, Inise Taweketini, to be assisted at a time when many families in the Pacific are struggling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was a blessing.

“As a sole breadwinner for my family, the assistance provided by the University has lessened

my financial burden and now I’m able to concentrate on completing my programme at USP.”

Ms Tawaketini hopes to complete her post-graduate Diploma in Linguistics this year and to fulfil her dream of becoming a sign language trainer.

“I’m grateful to the University for this assistance which has made a difference in my life,” she added.

Ni-Vanuatu student, Rosina Boblang said “The financial assistance provided by the Bursary Scheme will help me finance my courses which has lessened my financial load this semester. It has motivated me to think positive and to get better results in my studies.”

Rosina is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce at Emalus Campus, Vanuatu.

Tonga Campus student, 'Atelaite Ma'afu said “The financial assistance by USP has helped me with my tuition fees. It is a great help for us students who are working and studying at the same time.”

USP’s Acting-Vice-Chancellor, Dr Giulio Masasso Tu’ikolongahau Pāunga said “The University is committed to supporting students from all backgrounds to access high-quality education and not be limited by their financial status. The Bursary Scheme provides the means for many struggling students to pay for their tuition fees to continue with their studies at USP.”

All registered and continuing students are eligible for the bursary assistance, excluding students supported by sponsors or scholarships schemes or students who are eligible for the Fijian Government Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board (TSLB).

The applicants will need to have a GPA of 2.5 or better in the most recent semester/trimester and have a combined family income of not more than $25,000 a year to be eligible for consideration under the bursary scheme.

The second call of Bursary Assistance Application will be made in July.

You can learn more about the USP Bursary Scheme, Scholarships and other financial assistance offered by the University here.

