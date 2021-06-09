Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

UC Rises 12 Places In QS World Rankings

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 9:00 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

The University of Canterbury (UC) has improved its global rank among the world’s universities, rising 12 places in the latest QS World University Rankings released today.

UC is one of the few universities of New Zealand’s eight QS-ranked institutions to rise in the 2022 global list - climbing from 270 in the 2021 rankings to 258.

Tumu Tuarua Rangahau | Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research, Professor Ian Wright, says it is pleasing to see the University moving in the right direction.

“This result is due to a concerted effort across the entire University in the last couple of years, and it is gratifying to see this effort has the University moving in a positive direction.”

“I would especially like to acknowledge the hard work of our world-class academics and researchers who deliver quality education and create research that is responding to a changing world,” Professor Wright says.

The recent results also showed an improvement in the Employer Reputation indicator – measuring how employers regard UC graduates.

Endless opportunities are available outside traditional learning at UC, giving our students the chance to find themselves and connect with others, and ready them to positively contribute to a changing world.

See the 2022 rankings on the QS Rankings website.

About Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings
QS World University Rankings assess university reputation among academics and employers, faculty to student ratio, research citations per faculty, and the proportion of international staff and students enrolled. The 2022 rankings, produced by global higher education consultancy QS Quacquarelli Symonds, rank the world’s top 1300 universities. 6415 institutions were eligible for the survey analysis, and 1705 were assessed for the final list.

