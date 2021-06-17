Teaching Excellence In Spotlight With The 2021 Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards

A total of 19 finalists will compete for the top prizes at the 2021 Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards.

The Awards recognise innovative and effective teaching practices, and the positive outcomes that come from working with tamariki, rangatahi, whānau, iwi, hāpu and the wider community to support all learners to succeed.

This year’s finalists were from Auckland, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatu, Nelson, Northland and Waikato regions. They are:

The Excellence in Engaging Award

-Frimley Primary (Hastings)

-Te Kura Taumata o Panguru (Northland)

-Avondale College (Auckland)

-Wesley College (South of Auckland)

The Excellence in Leading Award

-Redoubt North School (Auckland)

-Achieving @ Waitakere (Auckland)

-Hastings Girls’ High (Hastings)

The Excellence in Teaching and Learning Award

-Frimley Primary (Hastings)

-Whakarongo School (Palmerston North)

-Northland College Teen Parent Unit (Northland)

-Sylvia Park School (Auckland)

The Excellence in Health and Wellbeing Education Award

-Morrinsville College (Hamilton/Waikato)

-Henry Hill School (Napier)

-Wesley College (South Auckland)

-Nelson College for Girls (Nelson)

The 2021 Focus Prize, Excellence in Environmental and Sustainability Education

-Kadimah School (Auckland)

-Manurewa Intermediate School (Auckland)

-Ngunguru School (Northland)

-Oruaiti School (Northland)

"After a year like no other, the Awards is a great opportunity to showcase the inspiring work of our educators across the country that made positive impact to our learners," says Ministry of Education Deputy Secretary for Early Learning and Student Achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid.

"These awards are about collaboration, and teachers working together and with their students and communities to make positive changes. I congratulate all the finalists and look forward to celebrating with them at the Awards ceremony," Ellen says.

The independent Judging Panel will visit finalists between June and August to see their programmes in action.

The winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony in September. Winners will receive a financial award and a professional development opportunity. Find out more about this year’s finalists on the Prime Minister's Excellence Awards website.

