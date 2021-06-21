Applications Open For Atlantic Fellows For Social Equity 2022 Cohort

Applications have opened for the 2022 Atlantic Fellows for Social Equity (AFSE) program based at the University of Melbourne.

One of seven Atlantic Fellows hubs around the world, the Melbourne hub focuses on Indigenous-led social equity. Hubs in the USA, Asia, Africa and the UK focus on racial, health, brain health and economic equity.

The opportunity involves intensive study and social change project work throughout 2022, followed by lifelong global fellowship. The fellowship year involves 38 days of program participation and the choice to complete either a Master or Graduate Certificate in Social Change Leadership through the University of Melbourne. The course is fully funded and program participation is supported with a stipend.

Professor Elizabeth McKinley, Executive Director of AFSE, has encouraged Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Māori and Pacific Islander people in Australia and New Zealand to apply for the lifechanging fellowship.

“After our experiences over the last 12 months, it is clear we need to bring about social change across the world. The AFSE program focuses on enhancing and accelerating the change needed for Indigenous communities, and creating a society in which we all wish to live,” Professor McKinley said.

“We are working for Indigenous-led social change to build on the incredible collective strength, resilience, knowledge and understandings Indigenous people bring to the world.”

Professor Shaun Ewen, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous), said the AFSE program was important to the University of Melbourne.

“We already knew pre-pandemic that progress towards social equity remained a wicked problem. The pandemic has further highlighted this across the globe.

“Universities have a key role to play, as does Indigenous leadership, in finding new ways to challenge social inequity. The AFSE program is uniquely positioned to do this through its Fellows.”

Associate Professor Te Kawehau Hoskins, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Māori) at the University of Auckland, an AFSE partner, said the program is “a unique opportunity to deepen social change thinking and practice based on Indigenous frameworks for impactful outcomes”.

2021 Fellow Katrina Smit has encouraged people to apply.

“The Fellowship has given me the time and space to think deeply about how change happens and connect with others who believe that Indigenous ways of knowing, being and doing are the foundation for the change we want to see,” said Ms Smit, who is based in New Zealand.

The 2022 cohort will be the fourth since the program started. Later this year, the 2021 cohort will join 31 AFSE alumni and a global, connected and resourced community of 500 global senior Atlantic Fellows. Over the 20-year life of the Atlantic Fellows program, this global community will grow to include over 2500 fellows.

AFSE is one of the seven global and interconnected Atlantic Fellows programs to which the foundation, The Atlantic Philanthropies, has committed more than $US660 million worldwide.

Established by American/Irish businessman Chuck Feeney, the co-founder of the Duty Free Shoppers Group, Atlantic Philanthropies has given away $US8 billion over the course of Mr Feeney’s lifetime, largely anonymously.

Citizens and permanent residents of Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, are eligible to apply.

