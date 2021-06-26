Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

USP Provides Maximum Support For Students And Offers Flexible Assessment And Exam Options

Saturday, 26 June 2021, 3:54 pm
Press Release: University Of South Pacific

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has impacted the way people live their lives across the world. For the delivery of tertiary education, COVID-19 has affected the face-to-face activities of universities and educational institutions. Universities have had to find online learning solutions for students to continue with their studies remotely.

The University of the South Pacific has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by closing face-toface activities of the institution, especially within its main Laucala Campus in Suva and its other Fiji-based campuses, to ensure the safety of students and to prevent the spread of the virus.

It has reinforced distance and flexible learning and deployed remote learning modalities using various formats and platforms (online and offline), to ensure that students can pass their courses amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis.

The University has offered students maximum flexibility with regards to assessments and exams.

USP students are given various options of assessments. These include “e-Portfolios, quizzes, essays, take-home exams, forum assignments, and other forms of assessment. This gives more flexibility, allowing students to work on their assignments over a longer period rather than to a strictly timetabled exam schedule,” said USP’s Director of Education, Dr Matthew Hayward.

According to Dr Hayward, the University has also come up with innovative solutions to offer exams that were not initially designed for the online platform.

“There are a few programmes which require final exams to meet the requirements of external accreditors.

“In these cases, we have redesigned the final exam to be online-friendly, allowing additional time to troubleshoot problems and keeping dedicated support staff available to resolve any technical issues in good time,” Dr Hayward added.

With over forty years of experience in distance learning, USP is well aware of the problems that students may face when studying remotely, and is doing all it can to support its students.

“We understand that students are under a lot of pressure this semester,” Dr Hayward said. “

Studying from home brings many challenges, including limited connectivity or access to devices, and additional caregiving and domestic responsibilities. At the same time, many students are worried that they will fall behind with their courses if they let their assignments carry over into the next semester. We are therefore offering a range of support services, including flexibility, to ensure that all of our students succeed in their courses this semester,” he added.

Course coordinators are always available to provide students guidance and flexibility with deadlines, and students who are struggling with final assignments are encouraged to reach out to their course coordinators for support.

Students concerned about their final assignments can also call the USP toll-free Call Centre on 1568.

USP reassures its students of the rigorous quality assurance measures for all its programmes to support its students.

The University was recently ranked 11th in Crisis Management amongst the top 100 universities globally in the World Universities Real Impact (WURI) ranking system.

WURI was created to evaluate universities' innovative programmes and measure universities' performance in creating real value to society and providing opportunities for the future in Industrial applications; value-creating startups and entrepreneurship; Social responsibility; ethics and integrity; student mobility and openness; and crisis management. 

The University of the South Pacific entered in the category of “Crisis Management” and provided the details of how it responded to COVID-19 in 2020. Its submission, titled Continuity of Education amidst COVID-19 Pandemic, was submitted in December 2020. 

“WURI assessed USP on its ability to thrive under crisis rather than just to survive, and this high ranking recognises the additional measures we have put in place to support our students during the COVID-19 crisis,” Dr Hayward said. “The most important thing for our students to remember is that we are here for them, through thick and thin.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University Of South Pacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 