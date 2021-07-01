Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Education In Care Failing Some Of NZ’s Most Vulnerable Children

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 6:08 am
Press Release: Education Review Office

The Education Review Office (ERO) has found that education for children and young people living in Oranga Tamariki residential care facilities is not good enough.

"While education is important for all tamariki and rangatahi, it is even more critical for students in residential care. These students are among the most at risk of poor outcomes later in life - and education can change this," says Nicholas Pole, ERO Chief Executive and Chief Review Officer.

Over the last decade ERO has consistently found that the education these vulnerable students receive is too variable, dependent on which residence they are placed in. ERO’s new review has found that a quarter of sites are not providing students with quality education.

ERO also found that, across all the residences, students are too often studying subjects with limited pathways and many can’t continue to study the same subjects when they move out of residences back to their local school.

80% of these students are Māori and whilst there is a commitment to improving outcomes for Māori and have culturally responsive practice, currently practice is variable. Over half the sites were not performing well on culturally responsive practice.

"There is a committed workforce who work with these children and young people - and these students told us how much they liked learning and working with their teachers in residences," says Mr Pole.

"Yet, commitment isn’t enough. Achieving good outcomes for students in care will require significant change.

"We know that teaching these students requires a specialist set of skills. Teachers in residence told us they need more support to improve their teaching practice and there needs to be more opportunities to share good practice across sites - something that isn’t supported in the current model.

"We need to have a clear picture of what good education in residences looks like, something that is currently lacking, and deliver this consistently across sites. We also need to ensure students have access to good support when they move out of residence, so they don’t lose the progress made with learning while in residence."

ERO has made recommendations for changes that have the potential to significantly improve the quality of education and improve outcomes for these priority learners.

It will take coordinated and focused work across agencies and providers to take forward these recommendations and ensure positive change occurs in a system that has served these children and young people poorly for too long.

--------------------------------

- ERO is responsible for reviewing and reporting on the performance of early learning services, kura and schools. As part of this role, ERO looks at how the education system supports students’ outcomes - in this case we are looking at education for students in Oranga Tamariki residences.

- Students are placed in residential care when they are at risk of harm from others, or to themselves, or to others within the community. They are more likely than other students to have experienced trauma, and to have behavioural, emotional, mental health and learning difficulties.

- There are 700-800 students in residential care each year, in eight sites run by three providers. These students are mostly male and 80% are Maori.

- ERO’s expert team visited the eight residential sites, interviewed and surveyed students, and teachers, spoke to leaders and social workers and government representatives, and analysed a wide range of data and documentation.

- ERO’s recommendations for changing the system to better support these kids are in three areas:

a.) To improve the quality of the students’ education while in residence - developing a clear picture of quality practice, ensure teachers have access to specialist training and professional networks and enable information to follow the student.

b.) To grow expertise and reduce variability - re-examine the how education is provided and develop new options including an overarching provider with local sites or a strong network of providers.

c.) To ensure students have access to high quality education when they move out of residence - plan pathways earlier, have experts to help students find the right schools and courses to move on to, and investigate additional in-school support for students.

Visit ERO's website to read the full report, Learning in residential care: They knew I wanted to learn, and the summary report.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Education Review Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 