Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Girls Get ‘hands-on’ In The Infrastructure Industry

Monday, 5 July 2021, 3:46 pm
Press Release: Connexis

Wellington, 5 July 2021: A series of ‘hands-on’ open days held throughout the country has opened the eyes of female secondary school students to a career in the infrastructure industry.

'Girls with Hi-Vis®' (GWHV) has seen events held nationwide throughout June to offer young women the opportunity to visit an infrastructure company through their school, get hands-on experience and hear from inspirational women in the industry. The open days provide an understanding about what’s involved in the many and varied roles in infrastructure’s Civil, Energy, Telco and Water industries.

A total of 539 students, from 64 schools in 11 regions (Auckland, Christchurch, Selwyn, Mackenzie, East Cape, Hawkes Bay, Otago, Southland, Taranaki, Taupo, Hamilton & Wellington) attended 23 events held by 14 host companies.

GWHV is an initiative of Connexis - the Infrastructure Industry Training Organisation (ITO) – and the month long event was held with support from the Ministry of Education.

Connexis CEO Kaarin Gaukrodger says, "It’s important that females are aware of all the career opportunities open to them including those in infrastructure and roles that may have previously been male dominated.

“The benefits of having both men and women working on our infrastructure has been highlighted in numerous research projects over the past 10 years. In response to this we’re actively working alongside industry to support, promote and increase numbers of women seeking a career in infrastructure.”

New Zealand’s infrastructure industry is booming with an estimated 44,000 additional workers needed over the next five years to keep the country moving. Roads need replacing, leaky water pipes upgrading, power lines maintaining and faster broadband technology installing – and the skills required to deliver the future face of infrastructure continues to grow.

The infrastructure industry is leading the way when it comes to employing women in what has traditionally been a male dominated sector, this year proudly reaching a target figure of 10% of women trainees in the industry. This has been a steady build over the years - 10 years ago only 3% of trainees were women.

The achievement of this year reaching a target figure of 10% of women trainees in the industry aligns with Connexis’s 10-year anniversary of Ultimit Women in Infrastructure, an ongoing drive to encourage, inspire and support women into trade and technical roles in infrastructure.

Feedback from some of the events:

“These Girls with Hi-Vis events are a fantastic opportunity for us to open our doors and show these keen inquisitive minds some new career possibilities.

It’s important that we show them that there is a wide range of interesting and challenging choices in the infrastructure industry.

“If we can ignite a spark, and be a positive influence on these young ladies’ careers that’s awesome. We want each and every one of them to realise their potential.”

Nanna Scrafton, National HR Manger, HEB Construction

Dunedin City Council event – held at the Southern Water Treatment Plant

“This GWHV event was a great opportunity for girls to see infrastructure in action. It was an opportunity for them to see a pathway they may not have even knew about, let alone considered. To have the day hosted by Water Treatment Operator and a Connexis Ultimit ambassador, Caitlin Robertson, was great for our young women, she presented with such passion and enthusiasm and it really demonstrated a rewarding and successful career is possible in this space for young women. “

Leeana Duncan - Bayfield High School Careers Advisor

Ruatoria event – hosted by Tairāwhiti Contractors

“Today has been an adventure. Lots of new friendly faces. Lots of stuff for men, but correction no it’s not! It’s for women as well. Today showed us that.”

Charniqua Kerei Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kawakawa mai Tawhiti

“This was an awesome opportunity for our young students and community. For our girls to have this opportunity was fantastic. They were able to really find out what infrastructure is all about and learn about career opportunities available to them.”

Helene Mahu

Te-Waha-O- Rerekohu Area School Careers Advisor

Napier – hosted by HEB Napier and Napier Port

“It’s about exposure for our students. They don’t know what they don’t know. Today has opened their eyes up to what’s available out there in a career in the infrastructure industry.”

Ngaire Begley-Dean

Wairoa College Careers Advisor

New Plymouth – hosted by Powerco & Downer

“It was scary but definitely a cool experience to go up in the bucket truck. I’ve always wanted to go up in one of those.”

Sarah Fabish – Spotswood College

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Connexis on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 