Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

FFCoVE Signs Memorandum Of Agreement With Te Pūkenga

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 5:21 am
Press Release: Food and Fibre CoVE

EIT Chief Executive Chris Collins (left); Food and Fibre CoVE (FFCoVE) Chair Dr Mark Paine (centre); and Te Pūkenga Chief Executive Stephen Town (right); at the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between Te Pūkenga and the Food and Fibre CoVE on EIT’s Tairāwhiti Campus

A ground-breaking Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been signed between The Food and Fibre Cove (FFCoVE), a Centre for Vocational Excellence; and Te Pūkenga, New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology.

The agreement was signed by Te Pūkenga Chief Executive Stephen Town and FFCoVE Chair Dr Mark Paine at a function at EIT ‘s Tairāwhiti Campus in Gisborne today. EIT Chief Executive Chris Collins also signed the agreement on behalf of EIT. The FFCoVE is based on EIT’s Hawke’s Bay Campus in Taradale, with EIT hosting and providing key support services to the FFCoVE.

The organisations will work together to enhance and advance the quality and reputation of food and fibre vocational education and training delivery to help grow the Food and Fibre workforce capability and capacity.

Dr Paine has welcomed the agreement, which he says is an important step forward for the food and fibre industries and education providers.

“The Food and Fibre Sector sees this as a strategic relationship that that will enhance the delivery of Te Pūkenga’s education services as well as meeting Food and Fibre capability and workforce needs.”

“This agreement is going to help the provider network and Food and Fibre industries achieve both skills quality and skills development for the workforce. This is crucial not only for Food and Fibre but also for Aotearoa New Zealand’s economic future”

Dr Paine says the Food and Fibre Capability Leadership wants to have a much more “hands on” strategic relationship with the tertiary education system and its main providers.

“The industry is going through massive changes as it becomes more customer and people focused and as sustainability and environmental responsibilities become a much more important part of the production process. Having the industry partners and education providers working closely together will go a long way towards shaping the workforce of the next generations and proving the skills for the future,” he said.

Dr Paine says basing this primary industries CoVE at EIT has been an important decision, because Hawke’s Bay is essentially one of the heartlands of the food and fibre industry.

“There is great significance in this CoVE being located in a region that is such an important part of Food and Fibre production in New Zealand. EIT provides the Food and Fibre CoVE with a good base to reach across the country while nestled amongst the food producers and processors in Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti.”

Background

CoVEs (Centres of Vocational Excellence) are a key feature of the Reform of Vocational Education (the RoVE). The RoVE is a major Government-led reform being implemented by the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC). The CoVEs will receive funding from the TEC for 5 years to support the growth of excellent vocational education.

The Food and Fibre CoVE and the Construction and Infrastructure CoVE were announced in 2020 by the Minister of Education as the first two CoVEs to be launched.

The Food and Fibre CoVE is hosted by Te Pūkenga through its subsidiary, EIT in Hawke’s Bay.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Food and Fibre CoVE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 