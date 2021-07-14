Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Hunter Education Boost From Jobs For Nature

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

The New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) and the Game Animal Council (GAC) are welcoming a $700,000 boost for hunter training and education delivered through the Jobs for Nature Community Conservation Fund.

“Hunting is increasing in popularity and with a lot of new people seeking to learn the skills required to feed their families, we all have an interest in assisting them to be as safe, ethical and successful as possible,” says NZDA Chief Executive Gwyn Thurlow.

“Both the NZDA and Game Animal Council are committed to improving the provision of hunter education and training and we acknowledge the support of the Department of Conservation in supporting this funding application.”

The Jobs for Nature funding will allow for the creation of five positions to develop and implement the National Hunter Education and Training Scheme over a 3-year period.

“In keeping with its statutory mandate, the GAC is in the process of designing an online hunter education course that will act as a bridge between gaining a firearms licence and the hands-on instruction provided by NZDA’s hunter training course, known as HUNTS,” says General Manager Tim Gale. “This funding will allow us to employ someone fulltime to get on with the complex development and delivery of the online course.”

“The HUNTS course has been incredibly successful since being launched in 1987 and has seen thousands of hunters gain the skills to safely hunt big game in New Zealand,” Thurlow says. “Currently it is run by qualified volunteers, which has limited our ability to meet the high demand of aspiring hunters applying for training. The extra resource through Jobs for Nature will allow us to professionalise the coordination and instructor assessment roles and mean more people than ever can access this practical training.”

“The reality is that there are so many facets to being a good hunter,” Gale says. “A lot of people get fixated on firearms training and while that is important, most hunting accidents don’t involve firearms at all and are instead the usual outdoor incidents – rolled ankles, falls and being caught out in bad weather.”

“Teaching new hunters the necessary safety skills also needs to be combined with teaching them how to be successful. This can comprise of what to hunt, where and when, practical field shooting techniques, good game animal management practices, hunting ethics and animal butchery.”

“The importance of hunting to New Zealand cannot be undervalued,” says Thurlow. “Estimates are that recreational and meat hunters harvest around 135,000 deer, 132,000 other game animals and 230,000 pest goats each year in New Zealand.[i] This is a significant contribution, not only to conservation, but in the provision of mahinga kai for many communities.”

“The bottom line is the more new and inexperienced hunters we can reach through this scheme the better the outcomes will be for hunter safety and enjoyment and the greater the hunting sector’s contribution will be to game animal management and the wellbeing of our communities,” says Gale.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 