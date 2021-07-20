Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Inaugural Chair Of Future Environments Established In Partnership With Fletcher

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 8:44 am
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

AUT’s Faculty of Design and Creative Technologies’ School of Future Environments and Fletcher Construction have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the inaugural Chair of Future Environments. The Chair will be Professor Charles Walker, Head of the School of Future Environments.

The School, established in 2020, brings together teaching, learning and research in built environment engineering, architecture and creative technology.

This MOU recognises that the challenges facing the construction industry require a new way of thinking that pulls together disparate disciplines for a combined future vision.

Professor Walker says the fit is a natural one and will be mutually beneficial to staff and students of Future Environments and to Fletcher Construction.

“When we established the school we purposefully brought together disciplines that have historically not worked together. The reality is that to achieve a more sustainable future, we need to change the way we think about the design and construction of our future environments.”

Fletcher Construction Chief Executive Peter Reidy says the partnership signals the cultural shift needed in the industry as it adapts for a changing world.

“While we all have a part to play in future proofing our built environment and delivering infrastructure that works for people, we have not always shared common goals or a common language,” he says.

“Our Fletcher purpose – We Make Places Better for Generations to Come – marries with the School’s vision – Huri Te Ao, or Change the World. To do that, we need to change the way we work and learn.”

Professor Guy Littlefair, Dean of Design and Creative Technologies, says the relationship with Fletcher Construction is not new. “We have a long history with Fletcher. When we were first developing our Master of Construction Management degree Fletcher provided guidance that ensures our graduates are ready to jump straight into the industry. Fletcher was also involved in the construction of our award winning WZ Ngā Wai Hono Building, which houses our School of Engineering, Computer and Mathematical Sciences. “This is a partnership about the future of the industry and how we change the way we work together.”

Professor Walker says the future demands a new approach to building. “The School of Future Environments is excited to share its knowledge with Fletcher Construction and find ways to disrupt the status quo. A future that has more diverse viewpoints and skillsets involved in construction will serve us all better.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland University of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 