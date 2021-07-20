Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZEI Te Riu Roa Supports Kōhanga Reo Push For Tohu Whakapakari Qualification Recognition

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 9:23 am
Press Release: NZEI

Education union NZEI Te Riu Roa has today announced it is backing Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust's campaign to have its three-year qualification, Tohu Whakapakari, recognised as a teaching qualification by the Ministry of Education and NZQA.

Matua Takawaenga Laures Park says the union's members in Kōhanga Reo have valuable skills in Te Reo and Te Ao Māori that are essential for tamariki and they should be properly recognised and remunerated.

"The Ministry of Education and NZQA have been dodging this issue for more than 20 years. Tohu Whakapakari is Kōhanga Reo tohu that produces Kaiako and it must be recognised as such. This is important mahi that Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust is undertaking and - as always - they have our support.

"Tohu Whakapakari is an indigenous qualification and has too long awaited recognition from these Pākehā institutions.

"NZEI Te Riu Roa supports every and any endeavour that will improve conditions and outcomes for Kaiako and tamariki. To that end, we have launched a separate pay equity claim on behalf of our members working in Kōhanga Reo. This claim will cover the need for Tohu Whakapakari to be recognised as a teaching qualification."

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 