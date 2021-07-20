NZEI Te Riu Roa Supports Kōhanga Reo Push For Tohu Whakapakari Qualification Recognition

Education union NZEI Te Riu Roa has today announced it is backing Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust's campaign to have its three-year qualification, Tohu Whakapakari, recognised as a teaching qualification by the Ministry of Education and NZQA.

Matua Takawaenga Laures Park says the union's members in Kōhanga Reo have valuable skills in Te Reo and Te Ao Māori that are essential for tamariki and they should be properly recognised and remunerated.

"The Ministry of Education and NZQA have been dodging this issue for more than 20 years. Tohu Whakapakari is Kōhanga Reo tohu that produces Kaiako and it must be recognised as such. This is important mahi that Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust is undertaking and - as always - they have our support.

"Tohu Whakapakari is an indigenous qualification and has too long awaited recognition from these Pākehā institutions.

"NZEI Te Riu Roa supports every and any endeavour that will improve conditions and outcomes for Kaiako and tamariki. To that end, we have launched a separate pay equity claim on behalf of our members working in Kōhanga Reo. This claim will cover the need for Tohu Whakapakari to be recognised as a teaching qualification."

