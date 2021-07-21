$10 Million Boost For Literacy Education Will Upskill 70,000 Children
An innovative research-based approach to how New Zealand
children are taught to read is to be extended across the
country with a $10 million Ministry of Education contract
awarded to the University of Canterbury
(UC).
The Better Start Literacy Approach
(BSLA), developed by a team of researchers at UC’s Child
Well-Being Research Institute, is being rolled out this year
to over 1000 new entrant/Year 1 teachers and literacy
specialists around New Zealand.
The $10m
funding over the next two years will support the upskilling
of approximately 5,000 teachers and literacy specialists
through UC’s new micro-credential professional development
qualifications.
Professors Gail Gillon and
Brigid McNeill have led the development of the Better Start
Literacy Approach over several years. The success of the
approach in developing children’s oral language, early
reading and writing ability has been proven through
controlled research trials as part of the Better Start
National Science Challenge “E Tipu E
Rea.”
Professor Gillon welcomes the new
funding saying it will help lift the literacy skills of more
than 70,000 children by 2023.
“It’s very exciting to be able to extend the impact of our research into improving literacy outcomes for young tamariki right across New Zealand,” Professor Gillon, Director of the Child Well-being Research Institute, says.
“This is a very significant enhancement to New Zealand’s current early literacy curriculum. We know that we need a more systematic and science-based approach to early literacy teaching to help reduce current educational inequities.”
An independent report, produced by
Wellington-based analytical firm ImpactLab, forecast that
every dollar invested in the Better Start Literacy Approach
will result in $30.71 of measurable good being returned to
New Zealand once the approach is fully rolled out. This
takes into account the association between improving reading
outcomes and increasing academic achievement, obtaining
employment, improving mental health and reducing risky
behaviour and offending.
“We want all
children to experience early reading success,” Professor
Gillon says. “Early reading success in turns sets up a
positive cycle and leads to stronger educational achievement
and healthy well-being.”
Professor
McNeill, a leader in UC School of Teacher Education, says
the Better Start Literacy Approach is strengths-based and
supports teachers to engage in positive ways with
children’s whānau.
“We know how
important children’s whānau are to children’s learning
and well-being so the Better Start Literacy Approach
includes workshops for whānau to help them support their
children’s reading development,” Professor McNeill
says.
The Better Start Literacy Approach
builds on research-based evidence about the most effective
methods to teach children letter-sound knowledge,
phonological awareness, vocabulary, oral language, reading
and spelling. The approach uses quality children’s story
books and fun, game-based phoneme awareness activities to
build these critical foundational
skills.
Central to the Better Start Literacy Approach is the Ready to Read – Phonics Plus early readers, developed by the UC research team and recently published by the Ministry of Education as part of its new Early Literacy Approach.
Professor Gillon says the
Better Start Literacy Approach and the new readers have been
specifically designed and developed for children in New
Zealand.
“The new Ready to Read Phonics Plus books and activities have a distinctive New Zealand character that tamariki can relate to in their learning.”