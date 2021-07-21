Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Whitireia Nursing Students Undergoing Immunisation Training To Help Their Communities Fight COVID-19

Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 10:25 am
Press Release: Whitireia

As a result of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout increasing in New Zealand, Whitireia has embedded immunisation training as a focus in their nursing programmes.

To ensure all communities have access to the vaccine and information surrounding it, cohorts from Bachelor of Nursing Māori and Bachelor of Nursing Pacific have undergone training through the Immunisation Advisory Centre (IMAC).

“Completing immunisation training allows these nursing students to be a part of the workforce that seeks to administer vaccines and provide education to our community. The ākonga are increasing their knowledge of vaccines, such as MMR, Influenza, and COVID-19, as well as learning the clinical skills that sit alongside that”, says Whitireia Māori nursing tutor Verna Whitford.

Furthermore, training these students will positively impact the broader community by allowing Māori and Pacific communities to connect with health professionals and go through the vaccination process in a culturally competent and confident way. “It is important for those who are administering vaccines to represent the people in their community,” explains Verna.

The Whitireia students have undergone IMAC’s free Provisional Vaccinator Foundation Course (PFVC). Usually, this training is held online; however, these students had the privilege of receiving on-campus support from IMAC staff. Students who complete the training and exhibit their clinical competency through a peer review will then be one step closer to administering vaccines.

Additionally, students require a certificate in Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to vaccinate. Capital and Coast District Health Board has removed the cost barrier to CPR training by offering it free to Māori and Pacific nursing students. In June, the students completed their CPR training with the Ministry of Health’s chief nursing officer, Lorraine Hekarata, in attendance.

Sala Eastwood, a busy mum in her final year of a Bachelor of Nursing Pacific, was one of the students who did the immunisation training and explains what a great opportunity it was. “I’m very grateful for being able to get this training. In a weird way, COVID-19 has been a blessing in disguise for nursing students as we are now getting these opportunities.”

Sala has completed the CPR training and the PFVC course and is awaiting a letter of authorisation from IMAC stating she can be a vaccinator. “Five student nurses attended a peer review for PFVC at Maraeroa Marae. It was such a great experience. We vaccinated each other for COVID-19 under the supervision of an authorised vaccinator.”

Sala is excited about going out and empowering her community to get vaccinated. “It is great to be part of the solution. I have already put my name down to help at a Porirua COVID-19 vaccination clinic later this month,” Sala says.

Head of Pacific Nursing at Whitireia, Tania Mullane, believes that completing this training prepares student nurses for better employment opportunities since you do not need to be a fully qualified nurse to be employed as a COVID-19 vaccinator. As a result, we will see these newly trained student nurses out in the community helping in the fight against COVID-19.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whitireia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 