Opening Up Access To Science Education: Rocket Lab Scholarship Applications Now Open

Auckland, New Zealand. 26 July 2021: Rocket Lab, the global leader in small satellite launch, has opened applications for its annual Rocket Lab Scholarship to those eager for a future in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM).

The Rocket Lab Scholarship covers up to $20,000 of study fees for one outstanding student and offers the opportunity to be paired with a Rocket Lab mentor, giving them a rare opportunity for one-on-one experience with a world leading space and engineering expert.

The Rocket Lab Scholarship aims to support students from the Mahia and wider Wairoa District to become the next leaders in science, engineering, and innovation.

The Rocket Lab Scholarship – now in its fifth year - is part of Rocket Lab’s dedication to encouraging New Zealanders into STEM careers and building a generation of home-grown talent. Rocket Lab recently launched its national Space Ambassador program that delivers inspiring and interactive education experiences to schools throughout the country inspire students. The company has also supported more than 60 tertiary students through internships at Rocket Lab, with 90% of those students graduating into full time permanent positions. Rocket Lab also introduced New Zealand’s first aerospace apprenticeship, which allows New Zealanders to gain a trade qualification in Aeronautical Engineering for the first time, with 20 apprentices currently undertaking their aerospace and composites trades qualifications at Rocket Lab.

Previous Rocket Lab Scholarship recipients include Wairoa’s Clive Hook-Pomare, who is studying to become a doctor and intends to return home after his studies to serve his community’s health needs; Gisborne’s Niamh Stratton, who is studying toward a double major in Physics and Astronomy at the University of Canterbury; and Arianna Ormond and Mya Mataki-Wilson from Mahia who are studying computing and mathematical sciences and towards a career as a civil or chemical and bioprocess engineer respectively.

DETAILS ABOUT THE ROCKET LAB SCHOLARSHIP

Rocket Lab Scholarship application forms are available here: https://www.rocketlabusa.com/careers/scholarships/

The scholarship covers up to $20,000 in tertiary fees for up to four years of tertiary study.

Applications are open until 5pm NZT, Friday, 01 October 2021 .

. Available to students pursuing education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Students who whakapapa to local iwi and/or have a strong connection to Mahia or the Wairoa district are prioritised and strongly encouraged to apply.

