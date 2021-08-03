NZ Board Game Retailer To Donate Te Reo Māori Learning Game To Every School In Aotearoa New Zealand.

Originating from a simple conversation between friends who were keen to learn and incorporate more te reo into their daily lives, Tākaro is a te reo language learning game that asks players to memorise and recall symbols along with their direct Māori translations.

Earlier this year, online board game retailer Game Kings ran an initiative called Koha for Kura, translated as Gifts for Schools. The initiative stated that, for every copy of Tākaro their customers purchased, Game Kings would donate a Tākaro game to an NZ-based school. The aim was to reach all 2,556 schools across the country (per a list provided by the Ministry of Education).

Even though the company sold under the goal amount copies of the game during their initiative, this month Game Kings will be pushing forward to send a copy of Tākaro to all 2,556 schools across the country with the support from NZ Post.

"Our commitment to ensuring that every school in the country has access to a copy of Tākaro outweighed the need to reach our overall goal. We want to see this game in every school in Aotearoa, and we don't want the cost to be a barrier." Says Eliot Jessep, founder of Game Kings.

The games are due to start reaching schools this week, so keep an eye out for a copy of Tākaro at your local primary, intermediate or high school very soon.

Note to editors:

Tākaro is a memory-based card game, that can be played by kids aged 4+

There are 2,556 primary, intermediate and high schools across NZ

Despite the fact they didn't quiet reach their target, Game Kings will donate a copy of Tākaro to all 2,556 schools across New Zealand

