Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

From Budget To Plate – EIT Offers New Online Food Costing Short Course

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Eastern Institute of Technology

Portion control, reducing food waste and maximising profit without raising menu prices, are all part of a new EIT online short course aimed at chefs and restaurant managers.

The Food Costing micro-credential has seen EIT collaborate with eCampus NZ, one of New Zealand's largest online learning developers, to create the 20-week course, which has been designed so learners can complete at home while working around their jobs and other commitments.

Mark Caves, Senior Lecturer and Chef Tutor in EIT’s School of Tourism and Hospitality, says the course, which awards participants a digital badge on completion, addresses a need for chefs to upskill in food costing in order to improve gross profit margins.

Being an online course, EIT is hoping that chefs from around the country will take advantage of it.

“It is about learning portion control, reducing waste and maximising profit without raising menu prices,” says Mark, who is the course facilitator.

“This is especially true at the moment where there's a lot of competition out there and some businesses are struggling a little bit. This food costing course should help them gain a bit of an edge in terms of the overall profit that they make on their menus.”

He says the students will be taught menu engineering, where they analyse their sales and costing data in a bid to engineer their menu to make the most amount of profit on the menu as a whole , as opposed to single dishes.

“I’m passionate about the industry and want all food outlets to do well. Sustainability is a big talking point at the moment, and for me sustainability for the hospitality industry encompasses people, planet and profit. If we do not embrace all three pillars of sustainability, we will struggle to succeed,” says Mark.

“This micro credential helps to address the profit part of sustainability. I have an intrinsic need for menu prices to stay low, so I can dine more regularly, and having been a head chef, I can relate to the pressure put on chefs to meet budgets.”

Mark says that teaming up with ECampus NZ makes the course accessible to all food establishments from hotels to food trucks.

“The learners will be able to enrol online and work at their own pace and will have about 6 months to complete it. I will be there alongside them to offer any assistance I can.”

For more details about this short course, please visit the EIT website.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eastern Institute of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 