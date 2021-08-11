Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

'Education For Indigenous By Indigenous'

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 5:01 pm
Press Release: Te Whare Hukahuka

Te Whare Hukahuka, the largest indigenous ecommerce training company in the world are pleased to offer scholarships totaling $1.3 million dollars to cover the $7500 fee for their three-month E-commerce programme ‘Ka Hao i te Ao’. Chosen by Shopify and funded by the Government and donations, this course enables busy business owners to grow their revenues online.

The Ka Hao i Te Ao programme will begin on September 12th. This programme is an integral part of Te Whare Hukahuka’s mission statement to ‘improve the lives of ten million indigenous people’ by growing māori and Pasifika disposable income through an E-commerce programme tailored to help you launch and foster the growth of an online store in just 12 weeks.

Te Whare Hukahuka are honored to have a range of wonderful partners joining us to tautoko this kaupapa, and hope to build on these relationships to pave the way to support individual and whānau wealth through learning about the power of e-commerce together.

Here are just two of our esteemed national partners that make up the wider Te Whare Hukahuka whānau:

The first is Arapine Walker from Te Ataarangi Trust. Te Ataarangi pride themselves on revitalising Māori language through engaging Māori to learn the language in their own communities and on marae.

“I think that the scholarships are useful to whānau Māori and we encourage the people in our community to throw their hats in the ring and have a go.” says Arapine when asked how she feels about the Ka Hao i te Ao programme.

She believes that e-commerce itself is a very important kaupapa because:

“People are used to doing things online now including buying and selling. It’s an ideal time for people to talk about an idea and to kind of take the next steps to develop the ideas and their business.”

The second of our wonderful partners is Helen Leahy from Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu. Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is an organisation which nurtures and invests in whānau innovation to foster and grow inspirational ideas that are whānau-centred, intergenerational, locally driven and provide direct impact for whānau. Pouārahi Helen Leahy says that the shared aspirations of Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu and Te Whare Hukahuka makes the partnership a natural fit.

“Whānau Ora is all about empowering whānau to create their own solutions, and to move beyond crisis towards aspiration and opportunity,” says Ms Leahy. “Kā Hao i te Ao is the perfect example of this as it gives whānau the opportunity and inspiration to dream of something bigger, and to create financial security doing what they love.”

To apply for this programme you must be of Māori or Pasifika descent and be able and willing to commit to at least 6-8 hours a week over the course of 12 weeks.

In order to be eligible for a scholarship applicants must complete the application form and take place in and complete all five of the ‘Comfort Challenges designed to stretch and grow participants’.

Applications for scholarships close on the 29th of August. The programme is set to begin on the 12th of September.

