Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Proposed Changes To The Education And Training Act

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 6:07 pm
Press Release: The Education and Workforce Committee

The Chair of the Education and Workforce Committee is calling for public submissions on the Education and Training (Teaching Council Fees and Costs) Amendment Bill.

The bill would broaden the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand’s (the Council) power to set fees for teacher registration, as well as its power to issue practicing certificates and Limited Authorities to Teach for early childhood, primary, and secondary school teachers. It also validates some fees and the receipt of fees payments.

· Part one of the bill would broaden the fee-setting powers of the Council. The Council would be allowed to fix fees so it can cover the cost of its functions and powers. It would also allow the council to recover unpaid fess as debts. This is necessary as the Council operates on a fully self-funding basis.

· Part two of the bill would retrospectively validate the receipt of payments for fees that took effect from 1 February 2021. These fees were rejected as invalid. Payments received for the invalid fees would be credited to the teacher toward future fee payments. The bill would not, however, validate the invalid fees. This is in response to the High Court’s finding that the Education and Training Act does not authorise the Council to fix fees

Tell the Education and Workforce Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 22 August 2021

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Read the supplementary analysis report from the Ministry of Education

· Get more details about the bill

· Follow the bill through Parliament

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Education and Workforce Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 