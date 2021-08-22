EIT Candidate Teachers Boosted By Blake Inspire Experience

EIT Candidate Teachers Talia Hōhua (left), Te Kaiirirangi Harmer-Te Ropiha(second left), Mia van Dulm (third left), with celebrity naturalist and “bugman” Ruud Kleinpaste(centre) at the Blake Inspire for Teachers programme in Auckland.

Three Candidate Teachers from EIT are excited about the possibilities in environmental education after an intense week of learning and leadership development at the renowned Blake Inspire for Teachers programme.

Talia Hōhua (Tuhoe), Te Kaiirirangi Harmer-Te Ropiha (Ngāti Kahungunu) and Mia van Dulm, who are in the third year of their Bachelor of Education (Primary) degree at EIT, decided to apply for the programme, and when accepted, became the first Candidate-Teachers to attend the week-long course. The programme is normally attended by qualified teachers.

Blake Inspire for Teachers, delivered by the Blake Trust, is a five-day environmental education and leadership development programme in Auckland, which the EIT students completed last month. The programme, funded by the Ministry of Education, brings together teachers who are keen to develop a deeper understanding of environmental issues and how to apply environmental education across all subjects. The Blake Trust gets its name from legendary New Zealand environmentalist and America’s Cup champion, Peter Blake.

The delegates are teamed with world-leading scientists, environmental leaders and experts in their fields to learn about environmental issues like climate change, freshwater quality, biodiversity and ocean health.

For Talia, environmental issues and climate change have always been an interest and have, at times, fired her up.

“I have gone on excursions with my children, but I wanted to be able to build on my knowledge to actually apply it in the classroom. That's a whole different ball game, being able to actually know the knowledge, but how do you teach it?”

Te Kaiirirangi says going into the programme, she believed that climate change was not receiving the attention that it deserved.

“I felt that there was a lot of talk about it, but not a lot of action. But then this course showed that there is action, we just don't always see it.”

What stood out for Te Kaiirirangi was how the three of them were treated on the programme.

“Even though we were students, we were treated by the leaders of the course, and the other teachers, as teachers. They didn't talk down to us or anything like that, we were pretty much respected.”

Mia also loved the experience and says it was life changing.

“It opened my mind to so many things. I've always been aware of environmental issues like global warming and climate change, but I just saw this as an opportunity to get more knowledge. Not only is it something that I can bring into my classroom, it’s also professional development and can go on my CV.”

All three found the programme stimulating with a mixture of activities, from seeing how a company was going on its journey to net carbon zero, to experiencing biodiversity in Auckland’s green spaces, to debating environmental and sustainability policies at a political level.

A highlight for all three was a visit to Centennial Park, where they took freshwater samples from a stream and did various practical activities that they believe they can use in their own classrooms in the future.

Talia says there has been ongoing contact with other participants since the programme ended.

“We've got a Facebook page and everybody's sharing because we had to set up an action plan of what we were going to do afterwards. So, everybody did that and now we are all watching each other's journeys on Facebook. Which is really cool, because as students, it's a resource.”

Dr Emily Nelson, Programme Coordinator for EIT’s Bachelor of Teaching (Primary), says she was proud of the three Candidate Teachers for getting selected for the Blake Inspire for Teachers Programme.

“We are delighted that Talia, Te Kaiirirangi and Mia were able to have this experience and in doing so showcase the talent of EIT’s Candidate Teachers.”

Professor Natalie Waran, EIT’s Executive Dean and Professor (One Welfare) in the Faculty of Education, Humanities and Health Science, says that Learning In Education is an important part of EIT’s Sustainability Strategy.

“We are keen to encourage all students to take advantage of opportunities like this and believe all people connected to EIT have a role to play in getting the sustainability message out into the communities.”

© Scoop Media

