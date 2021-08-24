Children have natural ability to thrive during lockdown

New research shows that children have natural ability to survive, thrive and learn during COVID-19 lockdowns

A new report released today by Rangahau Mātauranga o Aotearoa | NZCER and Te Kura o Te Mātauranga, Institute of Education, at Massey University shows that children have a natural ability to survive, thrive and learn during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The research focussed on the national COVID-19 lockdown during school Term 1 and continuing in Term 2, 2020 and looked at children’s experiences of informal, everyday learning in their household bubble. In Terms 3 and 4, primary school children in Years 4–8 took part in a group activity and were interviewed about their own experiences.

The report documents these children’s accounts of the ways in whichtheydealt with confinement over a period of several weeks with family andwhānau.

“Anecdotally we know that whānau and homes provide many informal resources and supports for children’s learning. The research supported this and found that informal, everyday learning in the home during lockdown was rich and multidimensional,” said Sue McDowall, Senior Researcher at NZCER.

“When we listen to children talk about their everyday worlds and the things that matter to them, we realise that they are capable and enthusiastic learners. Lockdown bubbles give children extended opportunities to connect with family and whānau and play a full part in the routines and activities of the household. We need to appreciate that lockdown is a time when children enhance their learning strengths and capabilities, rather than worry about what they may be missing out on,” said Professor Roseanna Bourke and Professor John O’Neill, Institute of Education, Massey University.

Findings from the researchidentifiedseventhemes around children’s learning.Their accounts show children’s ability to adapt readily and pragmatically to the circumstances in which they find themselves and to find and create solution-focusedapproaches to their learning.

“We hope parents, teachers, principals, researchers, and policy makerswill enjoy learning from these young people and their experiences while at home,” concluded the researchers.

Download the full report here: https://www.nzcer.org.nz/research/publications/learning-during-lockdown

© Scoop Media

