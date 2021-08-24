Home Learning TV Returns For Lockdown 2021 – On TVNZ DUKE +1

The Ministry of Education and TVNZ are bringing back Home Learning TV |Papa Kāinga TV.

Featuring educational lessons and entertaining content suitable for children, the channel will offer learning support for families based at home from Wednesday 25 August.

Home Learning TV |Papa Kāinga TV will take over TVNZ’s DUKE +1 daytime schedule from 9am – 1pm. Viewers will enjoy sessions from Suzy Cato, Karen O’Leary, amazing local teachers and more. At 1pm, DUKE's regular +1 programming will resume. For specific schedule information visit tvnz.co.nz.

DUKE +1 is available on Freeview channel 18 and Sky channel 504. Over 400 lessons and pieces of content will also be available for catch up viewing on TVNZ OnDemand via the Home Learning page for those who would like to pick and choose which lessons they watch.

