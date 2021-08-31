Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Early learning centres under stress

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood Council

Level 3 re-opening requirements putting early learning centres under stress

Early learning providers are being put in an impossible situation by the Ministry of Education’s requirements to re-open in Alert Level 3.

Early Childhood Education centres are being told to:

Open without PPE or social distancing
Re-open to meet any demand, even one child, or risk losing funding
Juggle maximum ventilation and minimum temperature requirements in the middle of winter
“Safety always comes first in early learning – providers need clear advice and better co-ordination between the Ministries of Health and Education, who seem to be scrambling to meet the Level 3 re-opening deadline,” said Early Childhood Council acting CEO Sue Kurtovich.

Providers and their teaching teams are already stressed about requirements to re-open for parents with no other care options in Level 3.

Adding impossible to meet compliance requirements is adding to the pressure.

“It makes sense in an airborne pandemic to have maximum ventilation, but opening all the doors and windows and having heat pumps on full? You can’t have it both ways in winter,” said ECC President Dr Darius Singh.

“The advice I got from the Ministry of Education was to consider my layout and try opening windows while moving bubbles of ten tamariki in and out of rooms I don’t have. The advice was completely impractical, and totally disconnected from my situation.”

“The early learning sector is willing to play its part to help re-open the labour market after lockdowns, but we need support too. Practical advice and allowing providers discretion, considering the situation we’re in, would make a big difference,” said Ms Kurtovich.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Early Childhood Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 