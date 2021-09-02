Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Independent Schools of New Zealand Honours Awards 2021

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Independent Schools of New Zealand

A Distinguished Service Award and 12 Honours Awards have been announced for 2021 by Independent Schools of New Zealand (ISNZ).

Recognising staff who provide outstanding commitment and dedication to their students, the awards were to have been personally presented by Minister of Education, Honourable Chris Hipkins, at the ISNZ annual conference in Auckland.

ISNZ Executive Director Deborah James says while it was regretful the event was unable to proceed due to the recent lockdown, the acknowledgement and celebration of those who “work in and give tirelessly to independent schools” remains undiminished.

“These awards give recognition to staff – be they academic, support staff, boarding, sporting, property, administration roles and others – who stand out above and beyond what might reasonably be expected as part of their employment,” says Ms James.

“A wide range of roles contribute to the success of independent schools, and these awards are inclusive of the diversity of positions held by staff.

“Successful candidates demonstrate an outstanding commitment and dedication to their students, not necessarily in a classroom setting. They must have five years of service or more within an ISNZ member school and be a role model for students and their peers to enhance the values of independent schooling. They must also demonstrate service and a contribution to the wider community.”

ISNZ is grateful for the sponsorship of the Honours Awards by Cambridge Assessment International Education.

Senior Country Manager for New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands, Kathy Lloyd-Parker, also pays glowing tribute to the awards recipients.

“It is with great sadness that we could not congratulate the 2021 ISNZ Honours Awards recipients in person,” says Ms Lloyd-Parker.

“However, on behalf of Cambridge Assessment International Education, I praise them highly for their commitment to supporting young learners in what has been an extremely challenging year, for their contribution to the wider community and for their willingness to collaborate and share best practice.”

ISNZ Distinguished Service Award

A Distinguished Service Award for Outstanding Service to Independent Schools of New Zealand and the Wider Education Sector has been bestowed upon Diocesan School for Girls Principal, Heather McRae.

Ms James says since joining Diocesan School for Girls in 2009, Ms McRae has “embraced and embodied the independent school movement and its place as an integral part of the wider education sector”.

“With her vast experience in international education and her Principalship in both the state and private school sectors, Heather understands and actively promotes the need for collaboration and collegiality across the wider education sector,” says Ms James.

“She is the first to put her name forward to contribute to the Government’s education goals and work programme and as such has served on numerous Ministry of Education reference and advisory groups.

“We congratulate Heather on her recent appointment to the Curriculum Advisory Group established to support the new Ministry of Education Curriculum Centre. The Advisory Group will help the Ministry provide strengthened and inclusive curriculum leadership and expertise.”

Ms McRae served on the Association of the Heads of Independent Schools from 2010 until its disestablishment in 2019 as well as on the ISNZ Board from 2011 as a Board Member and from 2016 until the end of last year as Chairperson.

“It is a privilege and a pleasure to work alongside Heather and ISNZ thanks her for continuing outstanding service to education,” adds Ms James.

ISNZ Honours Awards

Recipients of the 2021 ISNZ Honours Awards include:

Distinguished Service Award – 2021

Heather McRae, Diocesan School for Girls – for Outstanding Service to Independent Schools of New Zealand and to the Wider Education Sector

