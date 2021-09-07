Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Ten University Of Canterbury Research Projects Gain $23m MBIE Funding

Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 5:13 pm
Press Release: University of Canterbury

Ten University of Canterbury research projects tackling the big issues have been green-lit with funding worth $23 million.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Endeavour fund, announced today by Research, Science and Innovation Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods, will fund University of Canterbury projects to improve food safety, increase drone capability, boost productivity of redox-flow batteries and reduce hatch failure in our critically endangered native bird, the Kākāpō.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research Professor Ian Wright is delighted with the high number of Canterbury research projects which gained funding.

“Our University of Canterbury researchers are committed to solving current and future challenges faced by all New Zealanders. The funding of these research projects highlights their national and international significance and relevance for ensuring tomorrow’s economy, industry, and environment are the best they can be.”

Professor Richard Green’s project, enabling unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones) to perform precise tasks in complex environments, will benefit from $9.8 million over 5 years.

“Our research will go beyond simple surveying and inspection tasks. We will build a platform for UAVs to use precision tools in changing dynamic environments, such as outdoors, around hazardous infrastructure like power pylons, or in construction or forestry, without ladders or scaffolding,” Professor Green says.

“Enabling UAVs to use precision tools is a new technological capability and a radical change in functionality. It will not only transform the way UAVs can be used, but also how and where,” he says.

Dr Bill Heffernan’s research is focused on a new electromagnetic detection and imaging method aimed at boosting food safety systems will benefit from $5.2 million in funding over 5 years. The technology, first developed for the timber industry, is being adapted to identify foreign objects in food, such as milk.

Associate Professor Tammy Steeves’ Smart Idea (receiving $1,000,000 over 3 years) is a nationwide project investigating the DNA structure of the Kākāpō to find the cause of high hatching failure. It is believed to be the first research project in the world investigating the relationship between DNA structure and early hatching failure.

UC research projects awarded 2021 Endeavour funding
Eight University of Canterbury Smart Ideas and two Research Programmes have been funded in the 2021 MBIE Endeavour Round.

Research Programmes:

Smart Ideas projects:

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 