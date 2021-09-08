Feedback for Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories

The Ministry of Education releases the public consultation documents and its feedback for Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories

Kiwi students are another step closer to learning about Aotearoa New Zealand’s history at school, Deputy Secretary for Early Learning and Student Achievement at the Ministry of Education, Ellen MacGregor-Reid says.

"In September 2019, Hon Chris Hipkins announced Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories would be taught in all schools and kura from 2022. This was a response to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity.

"This new curriculum content will support ākonga to be critical thinkers and understand our past, in order to make sense of the present. They will be learning Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories from a range of people’s perspectives at a local and national level," Ellen MacGregor-Reid said.

The Ministry of Education tested the draft curriculum content for The New Zealand Curriculum and Te Marautanga o Aotearoa from February 3 to May 31, 2021. Testing was done in school and kura staffrooms, in classrooms, and with the public. Feedback was invited through a survey or general submission.

"The Ministry is pleased to now have the opportunity to share with the public what we heard, what the key themes were and how we’ve responded to that feedback. The diverse feedback that we have heard from New Zealanders has been invaluable, and we appreciate the input from everyone who took the time to support this critical learning for all young people of Aotearoa.

"We’re planning to release the finalised Te Takanga o Te Wā and Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories curriculum content in October 2021, in time for kura and schools to start planning how it will be included in their marau ā-kura or local curriculum from 2022 onwards.

"Support for teachers, kaiako and leaders is critical. There are a wide range of resources and professional learning supports available now for leaders, kaiako and teachers for use. Implementation supports and resources will continue to be developed and added to over time.

"This is a journey for all of us, and there are many in the community such as Iwi and hapū that are still working out how they would like to work alongside schools and kura to deliver rich learning. The Ministry of Education wants to support effective collaboration and is looking at the best ways to do that, while learning from instances where it is working well.

"There is wider work under way to refresh our national curriculum, which includes The New Zealand Curriculum and Te Marautanga o Aotearoa, over the next five years. The refresh will make sure the national curriculum is clear and easy to use, and is delivering inclusive and equitable learning for all ākonga. Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories marks the first step towards the changes in the respective curriculum documents," Ellen MacGregor-Reid said.

Te Takanga o Te Wā will be part of the learning under the Tikanga ā-Iwi wāhanga ako of Te Marautanga o Aotearoa. And Aotearoa New Zealand's histories will be part of the learning under the Social Sciences learning area of The New Zealand Curriculum.

The following four reports are now available to view on education.govt.nz/AotearoaNZhistories:

Aotearoa New Zealand’s Histories: Findings from the public engagement on the draft curriculum content (full report and summary)

Produced by: New Zealand Centre for Educational Research

Description: This full report and summary collates feedback received from the public consultation.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories and Te Takanga o te Wā: Classroom and akomanga trialling of draft content

Produced by: New Zealand Centre for Educational Research

Description: This summarises and collates feedback received from the classroom testing.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s Histories: Findings from school engagement on the draft curriculum content

Produced by: Te Paetawhiti Ltd & Associates

Description: This summarises and collates feedback received from the staffroom survey.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s Histories and Te Takanga o te Wā: What you told us and how we’re responding

Produced by: Ministry of Education

Description: This summarises the themes from the above reports and shows how the Ministry of Education has responded in either changing the draft curriculum content or the Ministry’s planned implementation supports.

