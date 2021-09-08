Quantcast Champions Advertising Education With Open Access To Free Training Through Quantcast Academy In New Zealand

Self-paced, Online Training Provides Learning and Certification in Digital Advertising to Harness Industry’s Rapid Growth

September 9, 2021— Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced the launch of a new educational program, the Quantcast Academy. The academy is free and open to all individuals and organisations, including students, advertising industry professionals and those looking to build the skills required to enter the field.

Quantcast Academy provides online learning modules and a full certification program to help understand the language, tools, and processes of the digital advertising ecosystem including concepts such as how artificial intelligence works and its increasingly integral role in marketing strategy. The academy also arms individuals with the training and skills needed to become certified experts in the Quantcast Platform.

Digital advertising continues its growth trajectory in New Zealand, with digital ad revenue growing by almost 7% in 2020 to $1.34 billion, according to the IAB New Zealand Q4 2020 & FY 2020 Digital Advertising Revenue Report. In addition, the deprecation of third-party cookies is forcing brands, agencies and publishers globally to rethink how they reach audiences. Quantcast Academy will provide individuals and organisations with the tools and certifications to harness the digital advertising industry’s growth and evolution in a way that is aligned with the most up-to-date digital and advertising best practices.

“This past year the digital ad industry has been catapulted years forward, as consumers have embraced digital commerce,” said Konrad Feldman, CEO, Quantcast. “In this fast-moving environment, marketers, agencies and publishers are seeking new ways to understand their audiences, to make advertising better for everyone and to acquire the skills to propel accelerated digital transformation. Quantcast is committed to delivering high-quality industry education to support these goals and empower ongoing advertising industry innovation.”

Quantcast APAC Managing Director, Andrew Double, said: “The digital industry is moving so quickly that keeping pace with the skills needed to manage advertiser needs has become critical. We are so pleased to be able to offer the Quantcast Academy here in Australia and New Zealand, which will equip the industry with those skills and get them across key industry challenges and opportunities.”

Learn About and Get Certified on the Quantcast Platform

Due to popular demand, the Quantcast Academy offers a full set of modules for those interested in using the Quantcast Platform. The Quantcast Platform is a unified, AI-driven, high performance, and easy-to-use platform, which empowers brands, agencies, and publishers to know and grow their audiences. The Quantcast Platform makes it easy to plan, activate, measure and innovate digital advertising campaigns on the open internet. Training modules and certification will provide practical knowledge about how to use the Quantcast Platform to deliver outstanding business results with ease and confidence.

Quantcast Academy builds on Quantcast’s highly successful Real-Time Academy, which trained over 10,000 professionals at 450 events in 10 countries. The newly launched Quantcast Academy offers attendees credible courses co-designed with expert practitioners. The training also provides flexibility and customisation, as well as best-in-class expertise through modules led by data scientists, engineers, and product managers to enhance technical skills, and interviews with top experts at agencies and brands to deliver impactful and measurable digital advertising campaigns.

The Quantcast Academy also covers essential industry topics and trainings including:

The Advertising Ecosystem: Learn the fundamentals of advertising, including a history of advertising, key terminology, context around today’s advertising landscape, as well as what’s on the horizon.

Media Planning: Make the strategic media planning shift. Understand the optimal way to conceptualise a campaign and bring your audience to life with data and media planning tools.

Media Buying: Act on your audience-focused strategies. Deep dive into marketing funnel dynamics, ad formats, and ad effectiveness tools to drive better business outcomes.

Attribution and Measurement: The measurements you choose set the tone for every aspect of your marketing strategy. Evaluate the benefits and limitations of top metrics to align measurement to results.

The AI Era: Understand how artificial intelligence works, its integral role in marketing strategy.

AI and a Cookieless Future: Third-party cookies will be deprecated by the end of 2023. Learn how AI can help offset this impact and drive the next evolution of marketing and advertising in a post-cookie future.

For more information on Quantcast Academy, visit: https://www.quantcast.com/quantcast-academy/. You can also learn more about new innovations in the Quantcast Platform at Virtual NOVA: Simply Smarter Connections on September 16 at 11.00am AEST and 1:00pm NZST. Register here to attend.

© Scoop Media

