Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Proposed new early learning changes out for consultation

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Education

"Consultation begins this week on a second round of proposed regulatory reforms to improve the quality of early learning services for tamariki and whānau," according to John Brooker, Group Manager, Education System Policy, at the Ministry of Education.

The new proposals relate to network management and the staffing of services. They include:

- Implementing the new network management function. Several proposals are set out as to how this function might work. These include possible National and Regional Statements to set out where new services are needed, and options to fulfil the Crown’s Te Tiriti o Waitangi responsibilities.

- Regulating for 80% qualified teachers in teacher-led centre-based and hospital-based services. The current requirement is for 50 per cent of staff to be ECE qualified. There are three options being considered: retaining a high percentage of ECE qualified teachers; matching regulations with the funding rules; and ensuring ECE qualified teachers are always present.

- Strengthening the person responsible requirement for teacher-led and hospital-based services. These proposals would clarify what is expected of persons responsible and limit the role to experienced teachers with the right skills.

- Strengthening the person responsible requirement for home- services. These proposals are designed to strengthen curriculum delivery and oversight of educators, and to better support educators’ professional development.

"The Ministry of Education believes that the proposed changes will help create a more fit for purpose, high quality and sustainable early learning network supported by well-qualified, diverse teaching staff and leaders. This is an important chance for all people interested in the care, education, and wellbeing of our tamariki in their early years, to have their say on the proposed changes," John Brooker says.

The consultation begins 8 September and runs until 13 October 2021. People interested in having a say can go to https://conversation.education.govt.nz/conversations/early-learning-regulatory-review/ to find out how.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Education on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 