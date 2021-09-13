Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZ Post support Māori Language with educational board games

Monday, 13 September 2021, 9:19 am
Press Release: NZ Post

NZ Post support Māori Language Week with deliveries of educational board games

NZ Post is supporting Māori Language week by helping with the delivery of Tākaro Maori te reo board games to schools throughout Aotearoa.

In a sponsorship deal with Hamilton-based business Game Kings, NZ Post delivered 2560 of the educational board games through its community programme – which supports initiatives aimed at helping New Zealanders.

Game Kings director Eliot Jessep said Tākaro was designed to “promote and normalise the use of te reo in everyday conversations”.

“Learning te reo through playing Tākaro is a perfect way for every kiwi to connect with Aotearoa and gain a better understanding of our rich and beautiful culture,” Eliot said.

“Our aim is for the game to be played by every school student and help us achieve the goals of a truly bilingual Aotearoa one day.”

Launched 18 months ago, the game has been incredibly popular with teachers and schools.

However, teachers usually end up buying the game out of their own pockets, Eliot said.

“A lot of schools are unable to provide students with extra learning tools and games so in February we launched our Koha for Kura initiative where for every game purchased, we donated a free copy of Tākaro to a primary or intermediate school.”

Eliot said playing a game is the perfect way to “build connections” with people.

“This initiative will help people put technology aside. Games are the perfect way to engage with other people and to help students connect with other students while playing a game that puts all ages and demographics on the same level.”

NZ Post Regional Account Manager Roland Mckop said Game Kings’ Koha for Kura initiative was truly inspiring and aligned with NZ Post’s values.

“We know shipping costs can be an extra roadblock for small businesses who are trying to make a difference so this is one way we can help them,” Roland said.

NZ Post supports a number of new initiatives each year through its community programmes.

“We are thrilled to be working with Game Kings who are truly committed to making a positive difference in the lives of New Zealanders.

“We are a true partner for Game Kings – not only in business but in values.”

Māori Language Week will run from 13 September to 19 September (13-19 Mahuru).

For further information visit gamekings.co.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Find more from NZ Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 