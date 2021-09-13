NZ Post support Māori Language with educational board games

NZ Post is supporting Māori Language week by helping with the delivery of Tākaro Maori te reo board games to schools throughout Aotearoa.

In a sponsorship deal with Hamilton-based business Game Kings, NZ Post delivered 2560 of the educational board games through its community programme – which supports initiatives aimed at helping New Zealanders.

Game Kings director Eliot Jessep said Tākaro was designed to “promote and normalise the use of te reo in everyday conversations”.

“Learning te reo through playing Tākaro is a perfect way for every kiwi to connect with Aotearoa and gain a better understanding of our rich and beautiful culture,” Eliot said.

“Our aim is for the game to be played by every school student and help us achieve the goals of a truly bilingual Aotearoa one day.”

Launched 18 months ago, the game has been incredibly popular with teachers and schools.

However, teachers usually end up buying the game out of their own pockets, Eliot said.

“A lot of schools are unable to provide students with extra learning tools and games so in February we launched our Koha for Kura initiative where for every game purchased, we donated a free copy of Tākaro to a primary or intermediate school.”

Eliot said playing a game is the perfect way to “build connections” with people.

“This initiative will help people put technology aside. Games are the perfect way to engage with other people and to help students connect with other students while playing a game that puts all ages and demographics on the same level.”

NZ Post Regional Account Manager Roland Mckop said Game Kings’ Koha for Kura initiative was truly inspiring and aligned with NZ Post’s values.

“We know shipping costs can be an extra roadblock for small businesses who are trying to make a difference so this is one way we can help them,” Roland said.

NZ Post supports a number of new initiatives each year through its community programmes.

“We are thrilled to be working with Game Kings who are truly committed to making a positive difference in the lives of New Zealanders.

“We are a true partner for Game Kings – not only in business but in values.”

Māori Language Week will run from 13 September to 19 September (13-19 Mahuru).

