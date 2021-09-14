Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Specialist Schools put Student Safety and Care first

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 9:01 am
Press Release: Special Education Principals Association

Special Educational Principals Association of NZ (SEPANZ) Press Release

Specialist schools are at the forefront of supporting some of our most vulnerable and complex learners. We actively teach emotional regulation techniques and use a broad range of trauma informed therapeutic approaches at our schools. Our schools provide affirming environments where the establishment of close nurturing relationships between our staff and our learners is seen as vital to effective teaching and learning.

Despite this proactive mahi, on occasion our akonga, like those in all schools, may from time to time reach a point where they or others are at imminent risk of harm. As Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft acknowledges there are still 'crisis situations at schools where staff could intervene with reasonable force to to prevent a genuine risk to a student or teacher'. Becroft's words accurately describe the situations where Specialist Schools may need to use some element of restraint as a last resort. In such a situation, restraint is carried out within the current draft guidelines of the Ministry of Education, and in accordance with the Education and Training Act (2020).

SEPANZ is aware of the reported miscommunication between the Ministry of Education and two Residential Specialist schools, leading to an under-reporting of the use of restraint in these schools. These schools recently received Ministry advice that they were not required to report to MoE on restraint incidents that happened in the student residences,outside of school hours, advice which has subsequently changed. In addition both schools have had the independent agency Standards and Monitoring Services SAMS (experts in residential care for the disabled) review their schools and both received extremely positive reviews. This is not required but both schools do this to ensure an outside agency assesses their processes and practices in terms of residential care. As for all specialist schools the wellbeing and safety of Students and Staff are our priorities at all times.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Special Education Principals Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 