Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Legal expert to speak at global lecture

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 3:42 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

Kua pōhiritia a Ahorangi Tūhono Tim Kuhner o Te Kura Ture o Te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki Makaurau e te kaiōhanga rongonui puta i te ao a Thomas Piketty, mō World Inequality Lab, ki te kōrero mō tōna pukapuka hou, Tyranny of Greed. Trump, Corruption, and the Revolution to Come, i tētahi rangatū kauhau mananui i Paris.

Ko te rangatū nei a Debates on Inequality, he wānanga mō te whakatairanga i ngā whakaaro mō te manarite-kore i te kaupapa aronui, ā, e ū ana ki te whakaatu me te matapaki i ngā pukapuka putanga hou o ngā pūtaiao pāpori, i te aroaro tonu o te kaituhi.

Ko te kauhau a Kuhner, ka tū hei te 9 o Whiringa-ā-rangi, ka whakatakoto i te piki haere o te manarite-kore o te ōhanga whakatipu hei āhuatanga tōrangapū, me ngā ture, kaupapahere hoki e whakawātea ana i te huarahi mō ngā momo whakakonuka, tae atu ki te "whakaaweawe tōrangapū hē".

Mā te tiki atu i ngā kitenga a te World Inequality Lab, ngā kitenga a Piketty, ā, me āna ake rangahau i te tekau tau ka hipa, ka tukuna e Kuhner tētahi kōrero hora whānui, e whakauru ana i ngā raruraru manarite-kore o Aotearoa.

Koinei te wā tuatahi kua pōhiritia tētahi mātanga mātauranga o Aotearoa kia uru atu ki tētahi rangatū o Debates on Inequality.

Ko te World Inequality Lab he whare pūtaiao ā-rangahau e arotahi ana ki ngā rangahau o te manarite-kore o te ao whānui, e hautū ana i te Pātengi Raraunga Manarite-kore o te Ao, otirā koinā te pātengi raraunga tūmatanui nui rawa o ngā āhuatanga manarite-kore o te ao.

Nā runga i ngā rāhuitanga KOWHEORI, ka whakaatu ā-tuihono a Kuhner ki tētahi minenga ā-ao. E wātea ana ngā tukurua o ngā tohenga/kauhau i ētahi rā ruarua i muri mai o te kaupapa.

Ki te rapu i ētahi atu kōrero haere ki https://inequalitylab.world/en/events/

Legal expert invited by Thomas Piketty to speak at global lecture series
Associate Professor Tim Kuhner from the University of Auckland Law School has been invited by world renowned economist Thomas Piketty, on behalf of the World Inequality Lab to present his latest book, Tyranny of Greed. Trump, Corruption, and the Revolution to Come, at a prestigious lecture series held in Paris.

The series Debates on Inequality, is a forum for promoting ideas about inequality in the humanities, and is dedicated to the presentation and discussion of newly published books in social sciences, in the presence of the author.

Kuhner’s lecture, taking place on 9 November, will outline/detail? how rising economic inequality is a political phenomenon, with laws and policies that give rise to it produced through various forms of corruption, including “undue political influence”.

Drawing on the World Inequality Lab’s findings, Piketty’s findings, and his own research over the past decade, Kuhner will deliver a wide-ranging talk that will include New Zealand’s inequality problems.

This is the first time a New Zealand-based academic has been invited to take part in the Debates on Inequality series.

The World Inequality Lab is a research laboratory focusing on the study of inequality worldwide, who host the World Inequality Database, the most extensive public database on global inequality dynamics.

Due to Covid restrictions, Kuhner will present online to a global audience. Replays of the lectures are available online a few days after the event.

To find out more visit https://inequalitylab.world/en/events/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 