Legal expert to speak at global lecture

Ko te rangatū nei a Debates on Inequality, he wānanga mō te whakatairanga i ngā whakaaro mō te manarite-kore i te kaupapa aronui, ā, e ū ana ki te whakaatu me te matapaki i ngā pukapuka putanga hou o ngā pūtaiao pāpori, i te aroaro tonu o te kaituhi.

Ko te kauhau a Kuhner, ka tū hei te 9 o Whiringa-ā-rangi, ka whakatakoto i te piki haere o te manarite-kore o te ōhanga whakatipu hei āhuatanga tōrangapū, me ngā ture, kaupapahere hoki e whakawātea ana i te huarahi mō ngā momo whakakonuka, tae atu ki te "whakaaweawe tōrangapū hē".

Mā te tiki atu i ngā kitenga a te World Inequality Lab, ngā kitenga a Piketty, ā, me āna ake rangahau i te tekau tau ka hipa, ka tukuna e Kuhner tētahi kōrero hora whānui, e whakauru ana i ngā raruraru manarite-kore o Aotearoa.

Koinei te wā tuatahi kua pōhiritia tētahi mātanga mātauranga o Aotearoa kia uru atu ki tētahi rangatū o Debates on Inequality.

Ko te World Inequality Lab he whare pūtaiao ā-rangahau e arotahi ana ki ngā rangahau o te manarite-kore o te ao whānui, e hautū ana i te Pātengi Raraunga Manarite-kore o te Ao, otirā koinā te pātengi raraunga tūmatanui nui rawa o ngā āhuatanga manarite-kore o te ao.

Nā runga i ngā rāhuitanga KOWHEORI, ka whakaatu ā-tuihono a Kuhner ki tētahi minenga ā-ao. E wātea ana ngā tukurua o ngā tohenga/kauhau i ētahi rā ruarua i muri mai o te kaupapa.

Ki te rapu i ētahi atu kōrero haere ki https://inequalitylab.world/en/events/

Legal expert invited by Thomas Piketty to speak at global lecture series

Associate Professor Tim Kuhner from the University of Auckland Law School has been invited by world renowned economist Thomas Piketty, on behalf of the World Inequality Lab to present his latest book, Tyranny of Greed. Trump, Corruption, and the Revolution to Come, at a prestigious lecture series held in Paris.

The series Debates on Inequality, is a forum for promoting ideas about inequality in the humanities, and is dedicated to the presentation and discussion of newly published books in social sciences, in the presence of the author.

Kuhner’s lecture, taking place on 9 November, will outline/detail? how rising economic inequality is a political phenomenon, with laws and policies that give rise to it produced through various forms of corruption, including “undue political influence”.

Drawing on the World Inequality Lab’s findings, Piketty’s findings, and his own research over the past decade, Kuhner will deliver a wide-ranging talk that will include New Zealand’s inequality problems.

This is the first time a New Zealand-based academic has been invited to take part in the Debates on Inequality series.

The World Inequality Lab is a research laboratory focusing on the study of inequality worldwide, who host the World Inequality Database, the most extensive public database on global inequality dynamics.

Due to Covid restrictions, Kuhner will present online to a global audience. Replays of the lectures are available online a few days after the event.

To find out more visit https://inequalitylab.world/en/events/

