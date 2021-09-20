Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

SAE And Crescendo Spark New Industry Partnership

Monday, 20 September 2021, 2:18 pm
Press Release: SAE NZ

SAE Institute and Crescendo have formed an industry partnership that sparks a bright future forAuckland’s young creative talent. Both partners are integral players in Auckland's creative community, and the signing of an MOU will push forth major opportunities for development and growth of SAE students, as well as Crescendo mentors and mentees.

Taking effect this month SAE will support professional development for Crescendo mentors, and in turn,Crescendo will respectively provide guest lecturers at SAE along with work integrated learning placements and career opportunities for SAE students.

“To find collaborative partnerships with organisations with a similar kaupapa is rare,” states CrescendoFounder and CEO, Marcus Powell. “We are delighted to announce this newly formed relationship withSAE. We look forward to seeing outcomes for the youth we work with, and also excited to see SAE students get experience working with us.”

Director of SAE, Dr Suzette Major, states that she “is thrilled to embark on an exciting future withCrescendo. Their work is incredibly significant to Auckland's creative community and I’m proud to have formed a genuinely supportive relationship with them.”

Crescendo is an Auckland-based music production and recording studio that functions as a social enterprise. Crescendo specialises in finding meaningful pathways for youth aged between 12 to 24 by partnering them with music industry professionals in mentoring roles. The partnership opportunity with

SAE Institute, a leading global educator in creative communication, is a big step forward for Auckland’s creative scene.

SAE Institute offers NZQA accredited courses in audio engineering, music production and filmmaking. In their most recent External Evaluation and Review (EER), NZQA rated SAE as a Category 1 provider - the highest possible rating for a tertiary institution.

