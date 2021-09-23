Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Otago Polytechnic Introducing Wine-industry Programme

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 10:42 am
Press Release: Otago Polytechnic

Otago Polytechnic’s proven nose for innovation will see its Cromwell Campus roll out a programme specialising in commercial wine cellar operations early next year.

Based in the heart of one of the most-renowned wine-making regions of New Zealand, the New Zealand Certificate in Cellar Operations (Level-3) is designed for people either working in a winery at an entry level, or wanting to enter the wine industry.

Part of the Government’s Targeted Training and Apprenticeship Fund (TTAF), which covers tuition fees and student levies, the fulltime programme begins on 17 January 2020 and runs for 17 weeks.

Although they will be based at the Central Otago Campus, learners will complete off-site and workplace learning, enabling them to gain important practical skills within a real-world setting. Work placements will take place in a variety of sustainably-accredited wineries.

Otago Polytechnic is an accredited member of Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand. All the lecturers within this programme are recognised as sustainable practitioners, incorporating best practice in their teaching.

Initially offered by Competenz in June 2015, the Level 3 Cellar Operations programme was further developed by Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT). Otago Polytechnic has been collaborating with NMIT since 2020, with the aim of delivering the programme to support the Central Otago wine industry.

Otago Polytechnic Cellar Operations Lecturer Dr Stephanie Lambert notes the New Zealand wine industry supports more than 16,500 full-time jobs.

"It can be difficult to recruit the necessary skilled people locally, so it is great that the industry is supporting this initiative to train and upskill in our region.

"The cellar operations course will give a broad teaching in New Zealand wine varieties, sensory evaluation and practical application, along with health and safety and team dynamics.

"The wine industry is innovative, collaborative and allows for many career pathways. In my 25 years in the industry, from research, cellar and lab operations to winemaking, I have been exposed to many different operations, both here in New Zealand and around the world.

"I am excited to use my extensive winemaking experience to teach and guide interested people to start or enhance their careers in this rewarding and varied industry."

The New Zealand Certificate in Cellar Operations (Level-3) programme covers:

-the wine industry, wine-making processes, plant and equipment

-legislation, regulatory, food safety and workplace and personal health and safety requirements

-how to work effectively in a team when transferring wine to meet production requirements

-how to complete routine cellar operation tasks

-NZ wine varieties, styles and growing regions

-Basic sensory evaluation of wine

-Processes used to "finish" wines (stabilisation, fining, filtration, blending, maturation, barrels, packaging, bottling)

More information here

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Polytechnic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 