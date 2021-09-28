Applications Are Now Open For The 2021 Auckland Museum Institute Postgraduate Scholarship Programme

Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum, located close to several tertiary institutions, is an ideal site of investigation and learning for tertiary students. The Museum has globally significant collections, a rich research history, and staff with internationally recognised expertise.

The Auckland Museum Institute Postgraduate Scholarship Programme is a new tertiary student offering to support post-graduate students who are undertaking research that aligns to the research priorities of Auckland Museum or to its extensive collections.

The Scholarships, funded by the Auckland Museum Institute, enable post-graduate students to undertake research in conjunction with the Museum. Students will also receive mentoring from a Museum staff member to support their research experience. Four post-graduate Auckland Museum Institute Scholarships are on offer in 2021, each $5,000 in value supporting a programme of scholarly research up to 12 months in duration.

Dr Roger Lins President of the Auckland Museum Institute says, “In line with its long-standing partnership with Auckland Museum and its mission to promote knowledge sharing and life-long learning, the Auckland Museum Institute is delighted to support the Auckland Museum Postgraduate Scholarship Programme. The Programme will promote the use and understanding of the Museum's collections and continuing growth of the Museum’s research collaborations, while supporting the development of tertiary students.”

The aim of the Scholarship is to enable students to undertake post-graduate research on an area of museum practice or museum collections and to broaden and enrich each student’s research skills within the museum context.

Dr David Gaimster, Chief Executive, Auckland War Memorial Museum says, “We are pleased to be able to offer these Scholarships to promote the Museum as a place of learning and investigation in partnership with the Auckland Museum Institute. We look forward to helping to broaden and enrich each student’s research skills within a real-time working environment.”

Applications are now open for the 2021 Auckland Museum Institute Postgraduate Scholarship Programme in the following areas:

Pasifika Scholarship: for a Pasifika student working on an area of research associated with Pasifika principles, knowledge and/or collections, or Pasifika engagement with the Museum.

Natural Sciences Scholarship: for research within natural sciences, science communications, or digital technologies. The focus should either be on developing engaging methods to tell the stories of human influence on biodiversity and climate change or be targeted to scientific research associated within these disciplines.

General Scholarships (up to 2): for research relevant to museums collection or research themes, as set out on the Museum’s Research Strategy.

Scholarship applications are open to students enrolled in a post-graduate research degree at a New Zealand tertiary institution. The Auckland Museum Institute Postgraduate Scholarship Programme complements existing post-graduate scholarships at Auckland Museum such as the Sir Hugh Kawharu Scholarship, for students of Māori descent.

Applications for the 2021 Auckland Museum Institute Postgraduate Scholarship Programme are open now and close Friday 31 October 2021.

For more information and to apply visit: aucklandmuseum.com/scholarships

© Scoop Media