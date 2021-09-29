Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Innovative Online Study Option For Otago’s Future Digital Designers

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 10:42 am
Press Release: Otago Polytechnic

Otago Polytechnic learners can now study the New Zealand Certificate in Digital Media and Design (Level 4) online on eCampus NZ.

This programme is a good entry-point for people interested in gaining fundamental digital media and design skills to prepare for further study or begin a career in the creative industries.

"Career paths in the creative industries are both broad and deep," says Professor Federico Freschi, head of Te Maru Pūmanawa: College of Creative Practice and Enterprise, Otago Polytechnic.

"Effectively using your vision to communicate original and exciting ideas to others can lead to a range of exciting careers, including as a Graphic Designer, Illustrator, Character Designer, Art Director, Design Project Manager, Design Researcher, Film-Maker, Web Designer or Animator, to name but a few."

In the first three courses in the new programme, learners spend time in a virtual design house, Aronga Whanokē Design, where they use design briefs to create a variety of works that incorporate photography, illustration, video, animation, and other elements. In the final course, learners explore their own identity and culture through digital design.

Situating learners in a virtual workplace - in this case, a design house - allows learners to develop practical workplace skills which they can easily apply to the real world. It also ensures that the learning experience is interesting and engaging.

Successful completion of the certificate also provides a springboard to further study at Otago Polytechnic, internationally recognised as a great place to study art and design.

Further study options include the Bachelor of Design (Communication, Fashion or Product), Bachelor of Architectural Studies or Bachelor of Visual Arts.

Enrolments are open now. There are regular courses start dates available, so learners can begin studying at any point in the year.

To find out more or apply, visit

