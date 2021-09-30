Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Teachers Welcome NCEA Subject Lists Announcement

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 3:59 pm
Press Release: PPTA

Secondary teachers welcome the Minister of Education’s release of final subject lists for NCEA Levels 2 and 3 subjects for the New Zealand Curriculum and Te Marautanga o Aotearoa as this provides certainty for students, teachers and schools.

“The addition of Mau Rākau in The Arts and Pacific Studies in Social Sciences means that the identities, languages and cultures of ākonga (students) will be better recognised, enabling them to genuinely achieve as themselves,” says Melanie Webber, President of PPTA Te Wehengarua.

“It’s great to see that the Ministry of Education has taken into account the feedback from the visual arts community and has retained Painting within The Arts Learning Area.

“Art teachers have been listened to.

“We’re also pleased to see the additional six subjects planned for Te Mārautanga o Aotearoa, and note that four of these will be deferred for development. While it is a shame that these subjects will take longer to come on board, we recognise the need to build capacity first.”

