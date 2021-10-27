Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

University Of Waikato To Consult On Vaccination Plan

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 2:56 pm
Press Release: University of Waikato

The University of Waikato has today announced it is consulting on a plan that proposes all staff, all students including those living in University accommodation, and all contractors will need to be vaccinated in order to enter its campuses and sites from early next year.

“As a large organisation in Waikato and Bay of Plenty, we play an important role in contributing to our communities, and we take our responsibility to keep our people safe and well seriously,” says Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley.

“We also have an important part to play in developing our future workforce and generations, and in applying research and science in a way that makes a positive impact on the world we live in. Encouraging our people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 is the best way to help keep us all safe.”

The proposal outlines that:

From 14 February 2022, it will be a requirement to be vaccinated for entry to University of Waikato campuses and sites for all staff, all students including those living in University accommodation, and all contractors.

Students who do not have a vaccine certificate, or not wishing to study on or use campus facilities, will need to choose online study options.

The University will engage with staff and students who have a valid medical or other legally recognised exemption from vaccination on a case by case basis to assess the implications of their unvaccinated status.

“We are proud to employ more than 2,500 staff and contractors and have 12,500 students enrolled across our campuses in Hamilton and Tauranga. Our campuses are also home to accommodation, retail outlets, health services and a large number of community events.

“In developing our approach, we are currently undertaking a risk assessment that considers our role as a responsible employer, and place of education, research and community engagement, in keeping our people safe from Covid-19,” says Professor Quigley.

“This proposed approach will provide as much protection as possible for our University community as well as enabling us to continue teaching, research, and engaging with the general public in a safe and responsible way.”

The University is consulting with staff, the Waikato Students’ Union and relevant staff unions. The University of Waikato manages all accommodation services itself.

The consultation closes on 5 November 2021, and results will be used to inform the implementation of the approach.

