University Of Auckland Confirms Campus Vaccination Policy

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 4:10 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

The University of Auckland today confirmed its policy that from 4 January 2022 all students, staff and visitors will need to be fully vaccinated as a condition of being able to enter its campuses or take part in face-to-face University-managed activities.

In a message to staff and students Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater said that consultation with students and staff and the development of a risk assessment framework had informed the decision, which she was confident had the support of a significant majority of the University community.

“This decision is firmly based on the health and well-being of our community and is in line with decisions the Government has announced for other industry sectors. It also follows the lead of similar leading universities around the globe. We all very much want to return to a normal university experience for our students and staff, and we believe a vaccine policy such as this is the best way to keep everyone safe,” she said

“We know that some people feel that this may impinge on their freedom of choice, however it’s important to note that the policy does not force anyone to get vaccinated. That decision remains entirely a matter of personal choice, and the University respects the right to choose. However, if you make that choice then you need to be aware that it will carry consequences and limit your ability to take part in University activities.”

The decision will be reviewed regularly, and will be revisited in full in June 2022, noting the rapidly changing environment and the increasing advances in the management of living with the pandemic globally.

It covers all University of Auckland campuses including Tai Tokerau in Whāngarei, the Leigh Marine Laboratory, and Te Papa Ako o Tai Tonga in South Auckland. Entry into campuses includes all teaching and learning spaces (such as workshops, classes, labs, tutorials, meetings, noho marae, exams, and assessments), libraries, student services, student accommodation, gyms, counselling and health services, offices and research and related activity settings.

The practical details about how the policy will be implemented are being finalised and will be communicated as soon as possible to give the University community clear guidance once it takes effect on 4 January 2022.

