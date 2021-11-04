Te Papa’s Raranga Matihiko Programme In Top 100 Global Education Innovations

Education programme Raranga Matihiko | Weaving Digital Futures which is led by Te Papa, has been recognised as one of the top 100 global education innovations by HundrED.Org- an international not-for-profit organisation, which promotes innovations in education.

Developed in 2018, Raranga Matihiko is a Ministry of Education funded educational programme, which delivers innovative digital technologies to teachers, students and their whānau. The programme increases access to national and local exhibitions and collections.

Raranga Matihiko is the only programme in New Zealand to have been selected for HundrED’s annual Global Collection: 2022, which highlights 100 of the brightest innovations in education from around the world.

Raranga Matihiko Project Director Tara Fagan says she is thrilled that the programme has been recognised amongst the best in the world.

“It is an honour for Raranga Matihiko to be recognised as one of the world’s top 100 education innovations. The programme’s strength comes from the people and taonga we work with, and the commitment of students and their whānau to learning”.

“As part of Raranga Matihiko we have connected 13,000 5-14 year olds across the country with taonga from Aotearoa New Zealand; enriching their cultural experience and identity,” she says.

Auckland based Student Niko says he enjoyed taking part in this unique programme.

"In my family, doing stuff like that was hardly ever done and it was a new experience. The future of technology is changing rapidly, learning how to use it prepares us," he says.

The programme works in collaboration with Auckland Art Gallery and Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Delivered to students over four years and at no cost to schools, Raranga Matihiko includes two days in the cultural institution for students, whānau and their teachers, and face-to-face learning and experiences.

“For many students, this is their first experience of museums and galleries. Cultural institutions offer such a rich, diverse learning environment while enabling learners to connect with their culture in new ways,” says Ms Fagan.

A recent programme held with Pukeatua school in Wellington saw 25 students learning more about Matariki and exploring what it means to them. At Te Papa, the students engaged with exhibitions to deepen their learning, and used a range of digital technologies such as stop motion animation and virtual reality to show their learning.

Raranga Matihiko was selected by HundrED.Org as one of the most impactful and scalable innovations in education. 2203 programmes were submitted from around the world and were reviewed by 150 HundrED Academy Members consisting of academics, educators, innovators, funders and leaders from over 50 countries.

Northland based Teacher Annette says “as well as developing digital tech skills, (the programme) gives learners an opportunity to base their learning around their culture, genealogy, history of Māori and to see themselves at the heart of learning."

Notes to Editors

Raranga Matihiko

The Raranga Matihiko programme is led by Te Papa in conjunction with partner museums Waitangi Treaty Grounds and Auckland Art Gallery. Previous partners have included Auckland Museum, MTG Hawke’s Bay and Waikato Museum.

Raranga Matihiko delivers innovative digital technologies to those with limited digital learning opportunities, while increasing access to national and local exhibitions and collections. Throughout the programme, students solve real-world problems, while enriching their knowledge of their communities and regions.

Through accessing national and local collections, learners can co-create and curate their own learning using digital technologies. The solutions developed are shared using a range of digital media.

The programme is provided at no cost to the school. This includes transport to and from the museum.

https://www.rarangamatihiko.com/

HundrED.Org

HundrED is a global non-profit based in Finland that improves education through impactful innovations. We are a small team making a big impact on the world.

HundrED Innovators who have been selected, are trailblazers transforming the world of K12 education through their impactful and scalable work. These include innovators recognised by the HundrED Research Team in the Global Collection or Spotlights.

https://hundred.org/

See HundrED’s annual Global Collection: 2022 report here

© Scoop Media

