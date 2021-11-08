Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Teaching Union NZEI Te Riu Roa Welcomes Provision Of Counselling Support In Schools

Monday, 8 November 2021, 11:53 am
Press Release: NZEI

NZEI Te Riu Roa is today welcoming the announcement of $10.3 million towards counselling in 141 schools across the country over this year and next.

“It is very encouraging to see this announcement, especially after the events of the last two years,” says Liam Rutherford, President of NZEI Te Riu Roa.

"The Pūaotanga staffing report released earlier this year highlighted the urgent need to support the mental and emotional health of our tamariki with more staffing of counsellors in the primary sector so we are pleased to see some headway with this."

“We know that educators are extremely stretched for time and that a big part of their work is supporting tamariki and their whānau so having more resource for counselling benefits everyone.”

“Covid-19 has created huge challenges in education but it has also created an opportunity for us to build better in the sector. As we move forward let’s continue to invest in tamariki, whānau and the wider community.”

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

