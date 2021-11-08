Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Ones To Watch: Meet Auckland’s 40 Under 40

Monday, 8 November 2021, 3:17 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

They are the trailblazers, innovators and bright young professionals who are changing the status quo. The University of Auckland’s 40 Under 40 list for 2021 provides a glimpse into New Zealand’s rising stars and leaders.

The annual list recognises graduates who have achieved exceptional success within their field and made a significant community impact while aged in their twenties or thirties.

They are selected from a range of professions and include creatives, artists, CEOs, healthcare leaders and entrepreneurs. Many are changing behaviours and bettering people’s lives.

Now in its fifth year, the initiative has reached a milestone of 200 talented alumni who have been inducted. The 40 Under 40 list was introduced to showcase the breadth and diversity of the university’s global alumni community, while inspiring the next generation of alumni leaders to make a positive difference in the world.

Honourees are nominated for the award in six different categories depending on where they have made an impact: business leaders, entrepreneurs, disrupters and innovators, humanitarians, performers, and influencers.

This year’s list includes:

Karl Rock, a global YouTube influencer with a huge following for his videos filmed in India. He is also an internationally-recognised scam-buster and has presented at anti-piracy conferences around the world.

Michal Garvey (she), founder and director of Foodprint, an app which is helping to 
keep good, edible food out of landfill.

Angel investor Nawaz Ahmed, an international advisor on crypto-currency opportunities, a scout for local and offshore venture capital firms, and host of popular podcast The Inquisitive VC.

Barrister and solicitor Lanu Faletau, selected by the Obama Foundation as an Obama Leader for New Zealand and Tonga. She is also a plus size model and activist for body positivity, and the advancement of Pacific representation and education.

Husband and wife Dr Lloyd McCann, CEO of Mercy Radiology and Clinics, and Dr Karina McHardy, a former elite gymnast who has held health leaderships roles at ACC, the World Health Organisations and DHBs. Both are advocates for improving healthcare through values-based leadership.

Marcia Hopa (Ngāpuhi, Waikato and Ngāti Whātua) a trained teacher, kapa haka leader, bi-lingual presenter on both television and radio, and co-owner of Niwha Creative, a design house of Māori creatives.

Valentino (Valery) Wichman, a barrister and solicitor and Director of Central Policy and Planning for the Cook Islands Government.

Ziena Jalil, a former New Zealand Trade Commissioner to Singapore, the youngest commissioner ever appointed, who helped to leverage the historic NZ-China Free Trade Agreement. Today based in Auckland she advises, speaks and writes about diversity, equity and inclusion.

The university’s Director of Alumni Relations and Development, Mark Bentley, congratulated all of the outstanding graduates who made this year’s list.

“Each year I’m amazed at the incredible young talent unearthed by the nominations for our 40 Under 40 list. I have no doubt they will all go on to bigger things and will play important roles in New Zealand’s economic and social futures.”

Given the University graduates some 8,000 students each year, making the list means standing out in the crowd.

Read: the full list of 40 Under 40 recipients for 2021.

Listen: to the “Take 10” Podcast interviews with six outstanding recipients
For more about the 40 Under 40 and to read the full list visit the University of Auckland Alumni Relations and Development website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 