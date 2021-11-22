Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Scholarships Aim To Discover Diverse Talent

Monday, 22 November 2021, 8:39 am
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

AUT has partnered with Discovery NZ to launch a new scholarship, open to third-year Bachelor of Communication Studies students.

Two scholarships, for full tuition fees plus an allowance for textbooks will be granted. Applications are open from the end of November 2021 to the end of January 2022 and will be assessed prior to commencement of Semester 1. Successful applicants will be confirmed once enrolments are finalised by March 2022.

Dean of the Faculty of Design and Creative Technologies, Professor Guy Littlefair, says partnering with a major industry player is very important for the School of Communications Studies.

“Our connections with industry are what make our University stand out,” says Professor Littlefair. “We’re excited to begin this partnership with Discovery and know our students will greatly benefit from the opportunities afforded them by these scholarships.”

The scholarships are open to all third-year Bachelor of Communication Studies students, regardless of major. Applications from students who can demonstrate financial or other barriers to study and students from underrepresented minority, disability and diversity groups are strongly encouraged.

“Diversity is hugely important to Discovery. A media landscape should reflect the population we serve, and we can play a role in identifying and nurturing that talent, says Glen Kyne, SVP and GM Discovery ANZ.

“There is a race for talent in all sectors, including media and entertainment. The Discovery NZ team is looking forward to working alongside the School of Communications Studies and our scholarship students to broaden their understanding of the industry, provide real-world experience and financial assistance to get started in their careers.”

