New Zealand Interns To Experience Asian Business Cultures

Fifteen New Zealand tertiary students and recent graduates will experience how business is done in Asia while undertaking online and domestic internships this summer.

The Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono has been offering business internships since 2009 and is continually growing the pool of businesses we partner with, to keep up with today’s business needs and Asia’s exciting, diverse industries.

As a result of Covid-19, in 2020 the Foundation offered the internships online for the first time and will be doing so again this year.

The two-month paid internships will allow 15 young New Zealanders to experience Asian business cultures and further develop valuable work skills for their future careers. The internships are designed to help strengthen these future business leaders’ Asia capabilities.

The 2021 internships will cover eight sectors: law, biotech, software development, creative industries, digital marketing, trade and export, financial crime research and future food. Hosts are located in Singapore, Malaysia, China and Hong Kong, India, South Korea and New Zealand.

The host companies are:

Beach House Pictures

CJ Cultural Foundation

Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre

United Media Solution

Shiok Meats

New Zealand China Council

Microsoft NZ

Eat The Kiwi

Nutrition Technologies

World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) Hong Kong

Tata Consultancy Services

Asia New Zealand Foundation business programme director Alistair Crozier says the Foundation values the chance to collaborate with such a diverse range of hosts.

“Opportunities for young New Zealanders to live and work in Asia are currently very limited, as the world continues to grapple with COVID-19. But Asia know-how and experience are still in high demand, given the region’s significance for our economic prosperity.

“These paid internships are highly regarded and sought after, with more than 550 applications received this year for the 15 places, the highest ever since we started the programme.

“It’s encouraging to see so many young New Zealanders recognising the value of adding Asia-related skills and international experience to their CVs. The unique skills, knowledge and cultural understanding they acquire will equip them well to work in and with the region in the future.”

Some interns have already begun their internships, while others will start in the coming weeks. The full list of interns, backgrounds and placements is below.

