Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Crafting Talent In Hospitality And Tourism With Micro-Credentials

Friday, 10 December 2021, 10:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand School of Food and Wine

We shine the light on the best New Zealand has to offer in terms of fresh ingredients, transformed into outstanding cuisine, exceptional wines and beverages, our spectacular scenery captured by so many memorable tourism experiences, yet as nation, we still struggle to understand and tell this story”, comments Celia Hay, director of the New Zealand School of Food and Wine.

With NZQA approval for 13 micro-credentials, the New Zealand School Food and Wine hopes to inspire and attract new people to jobs in hospitality, wine and tourism and also enhance wider community understanding of our food and beverage story. “We export food and wine to the world, yet pride in this achievement is often lacking by our own communities,” say Hay.

Crisis

“There is a crisis right now because job-seekers, including school leavers, are being pushed into other industries especially the building trades. There is a perfect storm of government incentives paid to employers, along with negative counsel from career advisors and families warning young people off seeking careers in hospitality and tourism. This is resulting in a critical lack of workers.

“In developing this suite of short, part-time micro-credentials that range from classic cooking to food and beverage history to food costing and digital marketing, we are seeking to inspire people to dip their toes into our sector, even if they are currently working or studying elsewhere.

“In addition, these micro-credentials enable people already employed to develop new skills and craft new talents but also to signal that this career pathways is valid, diverse and on-going. Just look at our food heros, like Peter Gordon and Annabel Langbein, now in their 60s, with a tremendous backstory.

“From the various lockdowns, we know that people find joy in cooking and that people are curious to develop new talents in the kitchen; that wine and cocktails are cool and fun; that an important part of any tourism destination is the food and beverage offering whether as a winery cellar door experience or paddock to plate cuisine,” says Celia Hay

Online Options

Online study options are embedded in a many of the short programmes, enabling people from around the country to study about New Zealand wine or learn how to write an electronic newsletter or find out more about our food history.

“The micro-credentials are equally suitable for the consumer; the food and wine lover who just wants to learn more. In building broader community understanding and respect for the food and beverage culture of Aotearoa-New Zealand inevitably we will see more people attracted to work in our sector. That is the shared goal of these new programmes,” comments Celia Hay

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand School of Food and Wine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 