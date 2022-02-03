Scholarships Support More Pacific And Māori People Into Health Careers

There is still time to apply for health scholarships at Wintec that are making a significant difference to Māori and Pacific students in their pathway to success in health careers.



This year, the Dame Te Ātairangikaahu Nursing Scholarship will be awarded to seven ākonga Māori who identify as Tainui, wanting to study towards a Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Midwifery or a Diploma in Enrolled Nursing at Wintec.

Te Arikinui Dame Te Ātairangikaahu, is acknowledged through this scholarship for her great leadership and care for the welfare of her people. It was initiated to give Waikato-Tainui people opportunity and encourage equity and Māori representation in the health sector.

Once again, the Leaupepe Elisapeta (Peta) Karalus Scholarship is open for applications from Pacific people wanting to study at degree level in the areas of health and social practice.

The scholarship is a recognition of respected Pacific leader in health, Leaupepe Peta Karalus and her significant contribution to Pacific communities in the Waikato.

The four Leaupepe Elisapeta (Peta) Karalus Scholarships on offer this year, show a commitment from Wintec to create more opportunities for Pacific learners to study with fewer obstacles.

One of last year’s recipients was Wintec nursing student, Merelita Momo, of Fijian descent.

Momo, who lives in Hamilton and is now in her second year of study, said the scholarship meant a lot to her.

“Especially knowing that I was one of the very first recipients to receive it. I was very overwhelmed and excited.”

She said it also meant a lot to her family.

“There were tears of joy that were shed, they were definitely overwhelmed with joy. I think they were more excited than I was.

“I think scholarships, like the Leaupepe Elisapeta (Peta) Karalus Scholarship, are very encouraging for the Pacific community. It allows our people to be more confident in going out of our comfort zones. It gives them a boost financially in their journey of studying. It is a great achievement within the Pacific community.”

Momo said she would encourage others to apply for the scholarship.

“This scholarship has given me opportunities that I never would have thought to have or experience. There are resources and people to support you in your journey which is very encouraging and heart-warming,” Momo said.

Another of last year’s recipients, Tia Mihaere, of Kiribati and Māori descent, also Hamilton-based, said receiving the scholarship last year meant the world to her.

“It enabled me to study and start the career within health that I had always wanted, without having to go through the financial struggles that usually come with a degree.”

Mihaere said her family were very proud of her.

“With my Grandma being an immigrant from Kiribati, seeing me get presented with my scholarship made her extremely thankful that her moving to New Zealand bettered the futures of her children and grandchildren. It also made her extremely proud that her own granddaughter was getting the support she needed to join a career force where she could better Pacific people.”

Mihaere is also now in her second year of nursing at Wintec. She said this scholarship gave the people of the Pacific the support that they needed for a successful career within health and social practice.

“This support is not just financial, but also social. By having this scholarship, you can build important relationships with your peers and others, which guide you to be successful when studying. This also means that Pacific people are able to uplift and care for other Pacific people in environments where they are not usually uplifted.

“I would definitely encourage others to apply for this scholarship, like I said, this scholarship allows you to be successful in your study, and if the opportunity is there why not at least try and take it?” Mihaere asked.

The scholarships evoke the opportunity to create new Pacific leaders. Successful applicants have an opportunity to be supported directly by Wintec Strategic Lead Pacific, Rose Marsters. They can also take part in the learner's leadership group, Lumitugetha to support and give voice to Wintec in its direction to meet the needs of Pacific learners.

Applications to the Leaupepe Elisapeta (Peta) Karalus Scholarship and the Dame Te Ātairangikaahu Scholarships at Wintec are open until 5pm Monday 14 February 2022. For more information, email the scholarship team at Wintec or call 0800 2 wintec.

Scholarships can make a world of difference for people wanting to pursue study. Find out more about the wide range of scholarships available at Wintec.

© Scoop Media

