Kimbolton Early Learning Overcomes Covid To Gain Bronze Enviroschools Award

When Ruahine Kimbolton Early Learning opened in 2018, occupying a former Playcentre building, the site was a blank canvas. Basic outdoor play equipment was in place, but the vision for a sustainable and rich learning environment came from teachers working in collaboration with the community and the results are worth an Enviroschools Bronze Award.

In 2021 the Centre, which is part of Ruahine Kindergarten Association, became an Enviroschool, a nationwide programme encouraging children to learn about and look after their environment, with the support of Maddy Peters-Algie - Ruahine’s Sustainability Co-ordinator.

Since then, under the leadership of Centre Manager Chris Williams, children, teachers, and parents have worked together towards their ‘Bronze Reflection’, a process of assessment against Enviroschools’ Guiding Principles. Usually reflections are in person, but the move to ‘RED’ required a last-minute change of plan as the process was quickly moved online.

Using the breakout room and chat features of Zoom, the teaching team were able to share their sustainability journey through photography and quotes which captured children’s learning. Enviroschools Facilitators from across the region and staff from different Ruahine settings were also able to attend virtually.

“We were worried that children’s voices might be lost, but this was captured really well in the amazing video the team produced” said Maddy Peters-Algie. “The team was thrilled to receive their Bronze Award from Sarah Williams, Horizons’ Enviroschools Regional Leader”.

Kimbolton’s garden provides fresh fruit, veges and herbs, as well as ingredients for relish, sunflower seeds for sale, and any surplus is placed on their Market Staff to share with whānau for a koha. Any food scraps go into the worm-farm, which soon becomes ‘worm tea’ – a natural liquid fertilizer for the garden.

The Centre is also an active participant in Kimbolton’s Sculpture Festival. Using recycled materials, children have created stunning 3D pieces of art including a Rubbish Monster which took the Youth Award in 2018 and a large Gruffalo which gained them a merit award last year.

 

