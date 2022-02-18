Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Learners At Forefront Of Te Pūkenga Partnership

Friday, 18 February 2022, 11:09 am
Press Release: Te Pukenga

New Zealand’s soon-to-be largest tertiary education provider has appointed a collaborative partnership led by Clemenger BBDO alongside Te Amokura, Bright Sunday and All is For All as its advertising village.

Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, is the entity charged with bringing together the country’s 16 Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics and a number of Industry Training Organisations. The unique collaboration puts outcomes for Māori, and underserved learners and their whānau, Pasifika and Disabled at the forefront of decision making. This is an important step in Te Pūkenga delivering on its Charter to significantly improve educational outcomes for groups whose needs have not been previously met, and for all New Zealanders as a result.

Te Pūkenga is building a national network of accessible, integrated learning in Aotearoa New Zealand. It will bring together on-the-job, on campus and online learning to better meet the needs of learners, their whanau, employers and the community. Once fully established, Te Pūkenga will be New Zealand’s largest tertiary education provider and one of the largest providers of tertiary education in the world.

Te Pūkenga Deputy Chief Executive Operations, Vaughan Payne of Whakatōhea and Ngai Tai whakapapa, said the Clemenger-led partnership was important to creating a seamless transition for learners.

“Te Pūkenga is absolutely committed to delivering on the expectations from the Minister of Education through the vocational education reforms. With our learners at the centre, we need to make sure we have a plan that enables a seamless transition for them and their whanau.

“From 1 January 2023, all learners will be enrolling in Te Pūkenga, and they must know who we are, what our role is and understand the relationship between Te Pūkenga and the Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics, and Industry Training Organisations. This campaign will be critical in achieving this and therefore in helping improve education outcomes across New Zealand.

“Our priority is to recognise and meet the diverse and unique needs of all learners, with a focus on the unmet needs of Māori, Pacific and disabled learners. It’s clear that New Zealand can significantly improve outcomes for those groups in particular and the Clemenger BBDO partnership approach signals a new way of doing things in the sector.”

Clemenger BBDO has partnered with Te Amokura who specialise in Te Ao Māori policy, engagement and strategy; South Auckland-based Pasifika communications specialists Bright Sunday and All is For All, a lived-experience disability consultancy.

Auckland based Te Amokura Principal, Lynette Amoroa of Tūhoe whakapapa says “We’re excited to be part of a kaupapa that sets itself up to be different in order to meet the needs of underserved ākonga me o rātou whānau (learners and their families) – this is a ground-breaking collaborative approach that sets the tone for everything else to come.”

Clemenger BBDO Managing Director, Brett Hoskin said he was excited by the collaborative partnership they had brought together.

“We’ve been building towards this kind of working model for a few years now. The team we’ve brought together is seriously cool and very knowledgeable. Everyone is excited about doing different work, reflecting the needs of all of Aotearoa and importantly changing the education landscape, particularly for those who are currently missing out.”

The Clemenger BBDO partnership was appointed through an open, competitive procurement process late last year.

